Aisha Rimi Takes Helm as NIPC Chief Executive

Aisha Rimi has officially assumed her role as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). During her inaugural address at the NIPC headquarters in Abuja, Rimi committed to propelling Nigeria’s economy forward through targeted investment promotion strategies.
This leadership change comes after President Bola Tinubu’s recent reshuffling. Last Friday, he approved new leadership for 12 agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.
Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, stated that this decision aligns with the president’s vision to rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy. The focus is on expanding trade via the facilitation of small, medium, and large-scale industries.
Rimi expressed her dedication to reinvigorating the NIPC. She aims to introduce new avenues for foreign investments in Nigeria, addressing the country’s declining government revenue and the pressing need for job creation.
Gratefully acknowledging her appointment, Rimi remarked:
“NIPC is the gateway to Nigeria. Without a functional, operational, and efficient NIPC, investment will just amount to nothing.”
She succeeds Hajja Wakil, who previously held the position in an interim capacity.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view Aisha Rimi’s appointment as a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s investment landscape. The NIPC plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s economic trajectory, and its leadership can significantly influence foreign investment inflows. Rimi’s commitment to revitalising the commission and her emphasis on foreign investments are commendable.
However, the challenges ahead are manifold. With global economic uncertainties and competition from other emerging markets, Nigeria needs to present itself as an attractive investment destination. Rimi’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that the NIPC not only promotes but also facilitates meaningful investments.
The NIPC needs to collaborate closely with other governmental agencies, the private sector, and international partners. Together, they can create a conducive environment for investments, leading to sustainable economic growth and job creation.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) was established in 1995.
- NIPC’s primary role is to promote, coordinate and monitor all investments in Nigeria.
- Nigeria ranks as Africa’s largest economy and is considered a major frontier market.
- The country offers investment opportunities in sectors like agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and digital technology.
- Nigeria has several Free Trade Zones (FTZs) designed to encourage foreign investment.