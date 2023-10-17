Akpabio Accused of Orchestrating Senator Abbo’s Ouster

The Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified the election of Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, on Monday. The court declared Amos Yohanna, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, as the victor of the February 25 senatorial election.
Yohanna had challenged Abbo’s win, asserting that the latter, contesting under the All Progressives Congress, did not secure the majority of lawful votes. Yohanna cited irregularities like false entries and vote alterations.
The Court of Appeal’s decision is final for senatorial election disputes. Following the verdict, Abbo, speaking from his Abuja residence, pointed fingers at Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
He alleged Akpabio’s involvement in the adverse court ruling against him and hinted that four other senators are also on Akpabio’s radar for removal via court decisions. Abbo named Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the next potential target.
Despite the court’s decision, Abbo remains confident in his popularity, citing an 11,000 vote margin over the PDP candidate. He urged the judiciary to uphold its reputation as the last hope for the common man and expressed his intentions to return to the Senate in 2027.
Editorial:
The recent turn of events in the Adamawa North Senatorial District election brings to light the intricate dynamics of Nigeria’s political landscape.
While the judiciary plays a crucial role in upholding the tenets of democracy, its decisions must remain impartial and free from external influences. Senator Abbo’s allegations against Senate President Akpabio, if true, raise concerns about the sanctity of our electoral process.
It’s vital for the nation’s growth that elected officials represent the genuine will of the people. Any form of manipulation, whether through the courts or other means, undermines the very essence of democracy.
We urge all stakeholders, especially those in positions of power, to prioritise the nation’s interests over personal or party agendas. The integrity of our electoral and judicial systems must remain sacrosanct.
Did You Know?
- The Court of Appeal is the second-highest in Nigeria, just below the Supreme Court.
- Senatorial elections in Nigeria occur every four years, with each state divided into three senatorial districts.
- The Senate, along with the House of Representatives, forms Nigeria’s National Assembly.
- The role of the Senate includes law-making, oversight of executive actions, and confirmation of executive appointments.
- Adamawa State, located in northeastern Nigeria, has been a focal point for various political contests due to its strategic importance.