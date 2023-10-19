Akpabio Meets President Tinubu, Downplays Senate Tensions

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during a recent interaction with State House Correspondents, underscored the unity and maturity of the Nigerian Senate, even in the face of disagreements.
He stated, “In the parliament, sometimes you disagree to agree. But we will never get to the point of throwing chairs. The Senate is too mature, full of matured people.”
This statement followed his closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
Akpabio’s comments come a day after Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, abruptly left the Senate chamber. The departure was a result of a disagreement over alleged procedural errors committed by Akpabio. Ndume had pointed out that a motion was debated without following the standard procedure of reading its official title first.
Despite the recent tensions, Akpabio dismissed any crisis within the legislature.
He said, “We are all working in one accord. There is no problem at all. Even if some people disagree with some of the happenings in the Senate, it is only the majority decision that is going to prevail.”
He added that any disagreements are addressed in closed sessions to maintain unity.
Akpabio also discussed the upcoming 10th Assembly retreat in Akwa Ibom State during his meeting with President Tinubu. He informed the President about the retreat and sought his support for representation, which was granted.
Editorial:
The Senate, as one of the pillars of Nigeria’s democracy, plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future. The recent disagreements within the Senate highlight the challenges of governance and the importance of unity and collaboration. While disagreements are a natural part of any democratic process, they must be handled with maturity and a focus on the greater good.
Senate President Akpabio’s emphasis on unity and maturity is commendable. It sends a strong message about the Senate’s commitment to upholding the principles of democracy. However, it’s also crucial for all members of the Senate to work collaboratively, prioritising the nation’s interests above personal or political differences.
We hope that the upcoming 10th Assembly retreat will provide an opportunity for reflection and collaboration, fostering a spirit of unity and shared purpose among all members.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Senate is the upper chamber of the National Assembly, with the House of Representatives being the lower chamber.
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio previously served as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015.
- The Nigerian Senate consists of 109 members, with three senators from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The role of the Senate includes law-making, oversight of the executive, and representation of the states.
- The Senate President is the third in the Nigerian presidential line of succession, after the Vice President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.