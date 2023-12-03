Ambassadorial Aspirations: Ex-Governors Seek Immunity, Says Ex-NIIA Chief

In a revealing interview, Prof Bola Akinterinwa, former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, shed light on the motivations behind the intense lobbying for ambassadorial positions by former governors and other high-ranking officials. According to Akinterinwa, these individuals, including those who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari and allies of President Bola Tinubu, are primarily driven by the desire for diplomatic protection, especially those facing corruption charges.
Akinterinwa explained that the ambassadorial role is a prestigious title and a means of securing continued protection from legal challenges post-service. This protection, rooted in the 1961 Vienna Convention and private international law, is particularly sought after by governors who, after their tenure, lose the immunity they enjoyed while in office.
The former NIIA chief also highlighted the tension between career professionals and political candidates vying for these coveted positions. He emphasised the importance of diplomatic knowledge and experience, noting that the Foreign Service is not a place for amateurs.
Akinterinwa addressed Nigerian embassies’ challenges, including poor funding and the impact of federal character in appointments. He stressed the need for strategic calculation in diplomacy and the importance of appointing competent individuals to represent Nigeria’s interests abroad.
In his view, the current approach to ambassadorial appointments, driven by political affiliations and personal protection, detracts from the nation’s diplomatic effectiveness and undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s foreign policy.
Editorial
The recent revelations by Prof Bola Akinterinwa about the motivations behind the scramble for ambassadorial positions among former governors and other officials are a cause for concern. It brings to light a fundamental issue in our political and diplomatic spheres: prioritising personal gain over national interest.
At Yohaig NG, we believe that the role of an ambassador is not merely a title or a shield against legal repercussions but a position of national responsibility. It requires individuals who are not only knowledgeable in international affairs but also committed to advancing Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.
The pursuit of ambassadorial roles for personal immunity, especially by those with pending corruption charges, undermines the integrity of our diplomatic missions. It raises questions about the commitment of these individuals to the nation’s welfare and their ability to represent Nigeria effectively.
The tension between career diplomats and politically appointed ambassadors highlights a broader issue in our governance system. Rewarding political allies with critical positions, regardless of their expertise, can compromise the quality of our foreign representation and weaken our standing in the international community.
In echoing our opening thesis, we advocate for a merit-based approach to diplomatic appointments. Those representing Nigeria on the global stage must be chosen for their competence, integrity, and dedication to the nation’s interests. Only then can we ensure that our foreign policy reflects individual aspirations and accurately represents Nigeria’s collective goals and values.
Did You Know?
- The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, established in 1961, sets the framework for diplomatic immunity and relations between countries.
- Nigeria’s Foreign Service, responsible for managing the nation’s external affairs, was formally established in 1957, two years before Nigeria gained independence.
- Political appointments in diplomacy are not unique to Nigeria; many countries appoint non-career diplomats to ambassadorial positions.
- Nigeria has over 100 foreign missions worldwide, including embassies, consulates, and high commissions.
- The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, where Prof Bola Akinterinwa served as Director General, was established in 1961 and played a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and diplomatic engagements.