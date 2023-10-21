Anyaoku Calls for New Constitution to Tackle Nigeria’s Challenges

Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s current state and is advocating for a new constitution. Speaking at the 2023 Convocation Lecture of Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti, Anyaoku highlighted the successful management of Nigeria’s diversity in the early years post-independence. He emphasised that during those years, Nigeria’s diverse culture was seen as a strength and a unifying factor.
Anyaoku stated:
“It is an undeniable fact that Nigeria’s diversity was more successfully managed in the early years of our country’s independence. During that period, Nigeria’s diversity was perceived by all as a source of strength and inspirer of national unity.”
He urged the Presidency and the National Assembly to move beyond mere amendments to the 1999 Constitution and recognise the pressing need for a new one. He proposed the convening of a National Constituent Assembly, elected on a non-party basis, to discuss and agree on a new constitution for Nigeria.
Reflecting on the pre-military intervention era, Anyaoku recalled the security and rapid economic development in the regions. He noted the healthy competition among regions that spurred nationwide development. Afe Babalola, the founder of ABUAD, echoed Anyaoku’s sentiments, stressing the urgency for a new constitution. Babalola highlighted that the current constitution has turned politics into a business venture, necessitating a change.
Editorial:
The call for a new constitution by Emeka Anyaoku is a timely and crucial one. As Nigeria grapples with mounting challenges, including insecurity, corruption, and socio-economic disparities, it’s evident that the foundational document guiding our governance needs a thorough review.
The early years of Nigeria’s independence were marked by unity in diversity, regional development, and a sense of national pride. It’s imperative to recapture that spirit.
A new constitution, crafted with the input of the people, can provide a roadmap for Nigeria’s future. It can address structural imbalances, ensure equitable distribution of resources, and foster a sense of belonging among all ethnic groups.
We believe that the government should heed this call and initiate a transparent and inclusive process to draft a new constitution. It’s not just about changing a document; it’s about charting a new course for a nation with immense potential.
Did You Know?
- Emeka Anyaoku served as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General from 1990 to 2000.
- Nigeria has had multiple constitutions since gaining independence in 1960, with the current one being adopted in 1999.
- The Commonwealth is an intergovernmental organisation of 54 member states, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.
- Afe Babalola University, located in Ado Ekiti, is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation.
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 200 million people representing diverse ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds.