Aso Villa Faces Demolition Due to Abuja’s Original Master Plan

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, challenges Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike on his demolition plans.
Bwala argues that if the original Master Plan of Abuja is to be followed, Aso Villa and other government assets must be demolished.
He criticises the minister for focusing on demolitions rather than other important administrative tasks.
Bwala points out that Aso Villa, military barracks, and other federal assets are not part of the original Master Plan.
The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain acknowledges Wike’s capacity to deliver as a minister.
However, he advises him to focus on more critical issues than demolition.
Editorial
The Abuja Master Plan: A Blueprint for Development or a Tool for Destruction?
The recent call for the demolition of Aso Villa and other government assets, as per Abuja’s original Master Plan, has stirred controversy.
While adhering to the Master Plan may seem logical, it raises questions about the practicality and implications of such a move.
Is the Master Plan a rigid blueprint that must be followed to the letter, or is it a flexible guide that can adapt to the nation’s changing needs?
The government must balance preserving Abuja’s original vision and accommodating modern development’s realities.
Moreover, the focus on demolition as a primary administrative task is questionable.
The government should prioritise issues that directly impact the lives of the citizens.
Did You Know?
- Abuja was officially declared Nigeria’s capital on 12 December 1991, replacing Lagos.
- The Abuja Master Plan was designed by the International Planning Associates (IPA), a consortium of three American firms.
- Aso Villa is the residence of the President of Nigeria and was built on 1 October 1991.
- Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) covers a land area of approximately 7,315 square kilometres.
- According to the World Population Review, Abuja is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, with an annual growth rate of about 35%.