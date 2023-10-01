Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 election, has called upon Nigerians to be ready to guide the nation from uncertainty to safety. In his message on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day, he emphasized that the country is currently at a crucial juncture in various aspects of national life.
He reflected on the promise of abundant prosperity and the principle of social justice that marked Nigeria’s political independence 63 years ago.
Atiku acknowledged the achievements of Nigerians globally in sports, academia, and music. He praised the resilience and talents of the youth, stating that their energy is a significant force in the global economy. He stressed the importance of having political leadership that is a source of pride and not embarrassment.
He highlighted the challenges in the economy and security and urged everyone to contribute their strengths to pull the country back from uncertainty.
Editorial
Atiku Abubakar’s Independence Day message is a timely reminder of the collective responsibility we hold to steer our nation towards safety and prosperity. The current crossroads we find ourselves in various aspects of national life necessitate a united front to overcome the prevailing uncertainties.
The resilience and talents of our youth are indeed the beacon of hope for our nation’s future, and we must create an environment that nurtures these talents and harnesses them for national development.
The principles of abundant prosperity and social justice that our nation was built upon should be the guiding lights in our journey towards a more equitable and prosperous society. The challenges in our economy, security, and other vital aspects of our society require concerted efforts and a re-evaluation of our national priorities.
It is our collective duty to ensure that our democracy brings out the best in us and fosters a sense of national pride and unity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria gained its political independence 63 years ago, marked by promises of prosperity and social justice.
- The term “one-chance” in Nigeria refers to a type of robbery where passengers are deceived into entering a vehicle and are then robbed.
- Nigeria has made significant contributions globally in sports, academia, and music, with many Nigerians achieving international acclaim in these fields.
- The youth of Nigeria are considered a formidable force in the global economy due to their talents and resilience.
- The principles of democracy are pivotal in nurturing a nation that is a source of pride for its citizens.