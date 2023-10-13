Audit Reveals AGF’s Solo Approval of N26tn Financial Statement

A 2019 audit report has brought to light that a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, independently signed the Federal Government’s 2019 financial statement, which amounted to N26tn, without the requisite counter-signature from the then Minister of Finance.
This revelation emerged during the Senate Public Accounts Committee’s scrutiny of the audit report, led by Senator Ahmed Wadada. The Auditor-General of the Federation, in a report submitted to the National Assembly, pointed out that the AGF’s singular signature on the document contravened financial regulations.
The Auditor-General’s office cited Paragraphs 103 and 105 of the Financial Regulations to substantiate its assertion, highlighting the Minister of Finance’s overarching responsibility for the government’s financial affairs. Ahmed Idris, the AGF at the time, was subsequently suspended from office due to allegations of financial misconduct amounting to N109bn.
The audit report noted:
“The Accountant-General of the Federation was the only officer of the Federal Government of Nigeria that signed the consolidated statement of financial position without indicating his FRC of Nigeria registration number…”
And also highlighted the absence of the Minister of Finance’s signature and FRC registration number on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.
Editorial
The revelation that the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, singularly signed the Federal Government’s 2019 financial statement, which was valued at a staggering N26tn, without the necessary counter-signature from the then Minister of Finance, is not only a blatant disregard for established financial regulations but also a stark reminder of the systemic issues that plague our nation’s financial management.
We find it deeply disconcerting that such a significant financial document could be approved without adhering to the requisite checks and balances designed to safeguard our nation’s finances.
We believe that this incident underscores the urgent need for a thorough review and overhaul of our financial management systems and processes to ensure accountability, transparency, and compliance with established regulations.
The mechanisms designed to safeguard our nation’s finances must be not only robust but also strictly adhered to, preventing any individual from unilaterally making decisions that have far-reaching implications on our economy.
In light of this, we urge the relevant authorities to not only thoroughly investigate this incident but also to implement stringent measures that ensure strict compliance with financial regulations, safeguarding our nation’s finances from potential mismanagement and malfeasance.
It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our nation’s wealth is managed with the utmost care, diligence, and adherence to established protocols, ensuring a prosperous future for all.
Did You Know?
- The Accountant General of the Federation is responsible for the administration of financial assets and liabilities of the Federal Government.
- Nigeria operates a dual public accounting system, which includes both the cash basis and accrual basis of accounting.
- The Auditor-General of the Federation is mandated to audit all accounts of the Federation and submit the reports to the National Assembly.
- Financial Regulations in Nigeria are designed to ensure that public funds and resources are managed efficiently and transparently
- The Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy was implemented to consolidate all inflows from all agencies of government into a single account at the Central Bank of Nigeria.