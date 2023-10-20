Babachir Lawal Criticises Detention of Bawa and Emefiele Without Trial

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, expressed his disapproval on Wednesday regarding the ongoing detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the previous Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under President Bola Tinubu’s administration without a formal trial.
Bawa, distinguished as the first EFCC leader not originating from the Nigerian police, was detained by the Department of State Services on June 14, shortly after the president suspended him. Emefiele, in contrast, was arrested at his residence in Lagos on June 9. The extended detentions have sparked controversy, with human rights groups and activists staging protests, urging the DSS to present them in court.
Echoing these concerns, Babachir released a statement on Wednesday, emphasising the public’s right to a Nigeria that upholds freedom of speech and human rights.
He remarked, “If Bola Tinubu claims he opposed Abacha in favour of democracy and free speech, it’s contradictory that the NBC threatens journalists during his tenure.”
Babachir further criticised the prolonged detentions of the EFCC Chairman and the CBN governor, deeming it unjustifiable to hold them for such extended durations without or before a trial.
Editorial:
The prolonged detention of key figures like Abdulrasheed Bawa and Godwin Emefiele without trial is a troubling sign for our democracy. It’s a stark reminder that while we’ve made significant strides in our democratic journey, there are still areas where we fall short. The essence of a democracy is the rule of law, where every individual, regardless of their position or status, is subject to the same legal standards.
We must ask ourselves: What message are we sending to the world and, more importantly, to our citizens when we detain individuals without trial? It’s a slippery slope that can quickly erode the public’s trust in our institutions.
We advocate for a transparent and just system where individuals are given their day in court. The government needs to address these concerns promptly and ensure that the rule of law is upheld. Detaining individuals without trial not only tarnishes our image on the global stage but also undermines the very principles upon which our nation was built.
Did You Know?
- The EFCC was established in 2003 to address financial crimes and corruption in Nigeria.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria, founded in 1958, plays a crucial role in stabilising the country’s economy.
- Detention without trial has been a contentious issue globally, with many nations facing criticism for such practices.
- The rule of law is a fundamental principle in democracies, ensuring that all individuals are treated equally under the law.
- Nigeria ranks 149 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, highlighting challenges in media freedom.