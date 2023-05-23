Buhari Chairs Exceptional FEC Assembly Days Before Departure

Article Summary
- President Muhammadu Buhari presides over an exceptional Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting just six days before his planned departure from office.
- The council will review over 40 ministries, departments, and agencies’ memos.
- This represents the second exceptional FEC meeting within a fortnight and precedes the valedictory council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 24th.
News Story
Editorial
An Extraordinary Meeting Before an Extraordinary Farewell
As the hours tick away, marking the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, the focus shifts to an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. This unprecedented event, which includes the scrutiny of over 40 memos from various ministries, departments, and agencies, sends a clear message about the President’s dedication to his duties right up to his final days in office.
It is worth acknowledging the dissenting voices who argue that such a meeting, held so close to the end of the President’s tenure, might carry little weight or effectual influence. While it’s a reasonable concern, it is crucial to remember the importance of continuity in governance and the timely handover of pending responsibilities.
Hosting the second exceptional FEC meeting in two weeks is unconventional, highlighting the President’s intent to facilitate a seamless transition. Such intent is further exemplified by the valedictory council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 24th.
These last-minute efforts by President Buhari merit applause, but they also bring to light the need for a robust system that encourages regular scrutiny of memos and reduces the accumulation of such tasks towards the end of tenure. This system must also promote smooth transition and continuity in governance.
We urge those assuming power to uphold the essence of these extraordinary meetings by fostering a culture of timely response and diligent attention to governmental affairs. Let us remember that the strength of our nation lies in the continuity of its governance and the effectiveness of its leaders.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is Nigeria’s highest decision-making body.
- The FEC comprises the President, the Vice President, and the ministers appointed by the President.
- Extraordinary FEC meetings are rare and usually held to discuss urgent national issues or during transitions.
- Over 40 memos in a single FEC meeting are significantly high, reflecting the volume of pending governmental affairs.
