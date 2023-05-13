Buhari Greenlights Ogbanga as Civil Society Rep on NEITI Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the appointment of Dr. Mina Ogbanga as a member of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI)’s National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG).
This confirmation bolsters Ogbanga’s role as a civil society representative on the NEITI board, also known as the NSWG.
The appointment, made official in Abuja through the Secretary of General Services, Dr. Maurice Mbaeri, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, ushers in a new era of civil society representation on the board.
Ogbanga’s new role comes on the heels of a fiercely competitive election held on March 8, 2023, by civil society organizations, where she emerged victorious.
Her appointment will last an initial four years, effective from January 17, 2023.
In response to her confirmation, Ogbanga expressed her readiness to drive the civil society space on the NEITI board, addressing the constituency’s needs and beyond.
She emphasized the importance of enhancing the extractive industry for societal transformation.
“As a newly-elected representative of CSOs on the NSWG, our collective goal should be to ensure that no one is left behind,” she stated.
She encouraged support from all stakeholders in this new journey towards a more inclusive and transformed society.
Ogbanga also acknowledged the vital role of civil society organizations and development partners in nation-building, urging a concerted effort to improve the extractive sector and improve society.
Editor’s Note: A New Era for Civil Society in the Extractive Industry
The appointment of Dr. Mina Ogbanga as a member of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s National Stakeholders Working Group is a significant milestone for civil society.
This nomination recognizes the importance of civil society organizations (CSOs) in shaping our nation’s policies and practices.
It opens the door for more nuanced and representative dialogue in the extractive industry.
Today, CSOs stand at the front lines, advocating for transparency, equity, and sustainability in our industries.
Yet, their voices are often sidelined in crucial decision-making processes. Ogbanga’s appointment sends a strong message: Civil society matters, and its representation is non-negotiable.
While this appointment is a victory, it is also a reminder of our nation’s ongoing challenges.
The extractive industry, vital for our economy, has been plagued by opacity and inequity.
With Ogbanga’s confirmation, we can expect a more robust push for transparency and accountability in the sector.
But, the road to transformation is not a solitary journey.
It’s a collective effort that requires the support of all stakeholders.
This is a call to action for every Nigerian, every stakeholder in the extractive industry, and every CSO to rally behind Ogbanga and the NEITI.
It’s a call to lend our voices and resources in this journey toward a more transparent, equitable, and sustainable extractive industry.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa, and petroleum plays a significant role in the country’s economy, contributing about 9% to the GDP as of 2020. However, the lack of transparency in the extractive industry has often led to revenue mismanagement and environmental degradation.
- The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) was established in 2004, making Nigeria the first African country to join the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).
- Dr. Mina Ogbanga, the newly appointed civil society representative on the NEITI board, has been recognized globally for empowering women and advocating for environmental sustainability. As a result, the U.S. Department of State selected her to participate in the International Visitor Leadership Program on NGO management in 2013.
