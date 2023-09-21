Buhari Reflects on Presidential Tenure, Admits Some Regrets

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari revealed that Buhari expressed regret over certain decisions made during his presidency.
Speaking in Osogbo at an event organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osun State, Adesina shared insights from a two-hour conversation he had with Buhari before the end of his tenure.
Adesina mentioned that, like any human, Buhari felt he could have approached some matters differently. The former president believed specific actions and decisions could have been better executed.
Additionally, Adesina defended Buhari’s controversial naira redesign policy. He argued that the policy had its merits, including a significant reduction in kidnapping incidents due to the scarcity of cash.
Adesina also credited the policy for cleaner elections, noting that nine sitting governors lost their bids for Senate seats because there was no money to influence the outcomes.
Editorial
The revelations by Femi Adesina about former President Buhari’s reflections on his tenure provide a rare glimpse into the reflective side of leadership. It’s commendable for leaders to acknowledge areas of improvement, as it demonstrates humility and a commitment to growth.
Buhari’s tenure was marked by several challenges, from economic downturns to security threats. While some decisions were applauded, others faced criticism. The naira redesign policy, for instance, had both its proponents and detractors.
However, the essence of leadership lies not just in making decisions but also in evaluating their impact. Buhari’s reflections serve as a reminder that leadership is a continuous journey of learning and adaptation.
Future leaders need to take lessons from the past, ensuring that governance continually evolves for the betterment of the nation.
Did You Know?
- Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023.
- The naira redesign policy aimed to tackle corruption and reduce the flow of illicit funds.
- Femi Adesina, a seasoned journalist, served as Buhari’s media adviser throughout his presidency.
- Reflecting on one’s tenure and decisions is common among leaders worldwide.
- The Association of Veteran Journalists in Osun State often hosts dialogues and events to discuss pressing national issues.