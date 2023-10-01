CAN to FG: Tackle Economy & Terrorism for Nigeria’s 63rd Independence

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended its congratulations to the nation on its 63rd Independence Day anniversary. In its message, CAN emphasised the need for the Federal Government to address the country’s economic challenges, particularly the recent decline of the Naira against major global currencies.
CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, highlighted the profound impact this has had on ordinary Nigerians. The association also urged the government to intensify efforts against terrorism and banditry, especially in the South East region. CAN further stressed the importance of unity, national cohesion, and the value of Nigeria’s diversity.
Editorial
As Nigeria marks its 63rd year of independence, the call from CAN underscores the pressing issues that the nation grapples with. Economic stability and security are paramount for the growth and prosperity of any nation. The decline of the Naira and the persistent security challenges are not just numbers and headlines; they directly affect the lives and well-being of millions.
Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach. On the economic front, sustainable policies that bolster our currency and stimulate investments are crucial. On the security front, collaboration, intelligence gathering, and community engagement are vital. It’s not just about combating the threats but also about addressing the root causes.
Unity and cohesion are more than mere words. They are the bedrock upon which a diverse nation like Nigeria can thrive. Embracing our diversity and building bridges of understanding are essential for our collective progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria gained its independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was founded in 1976 and represents Christian denominations in Nigeria.
- The South East region of Nigeria comprises five states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.
- The Naira is the official currency of Nigeria, introduced in 1973 to replace the pound.
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 200 million residents.