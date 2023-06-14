Census Delay Allows NPC to Recruit One Million Personnel

The National Population Commission (NPC) revealed on Tuesday that it had successfully recruited approximately one million personnel before the postponement of the 2023 census. The census was initially scheduled to take place from May 3 to 7.
The NPC Federal Commissioner for Benue State, Mrs Kupchi Iyanya, announced this during a press briefing in Makurdi.
She assured me that thorough preparations had been made for the rescheduled census.
Iyanya stated, “The recruitment of the ad hoc workers had been completed before the rescheduled census through a rigorous online process in which about one million workers had been screened and found worthy of assignment.”
She further revealed that the commission had procured Personal Digital Assistants for the 2023 Census. Approximately 500,000 of these devices had been delivered to the 36 state offices and the FCT and configured for the exercise.
However, NPC Federal Commissioner in Osun State, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, expressed that the postponement of the exercise has provided the NPC with more time to prepare.
He noted that some devices needed for the census were unavailable when the postponement was announced.
Editorial
The postponement of the 2023 census by the National Population Commission (NPC) has been met with mixed reactions. While some view it as a setback, others see it as an opportunity for the NPC to better prepare for the task ahead.
The NPC has taken advantage of this delay to recruit approximately one million personnel, a significant achievement demonstrating the commission’s commitment to conducting a comprehensive and accurate census.
However, the postponement also raises questions about the NPC’s preparedness. The fact that some necessary devices were unavailable during the postponement suggests a lack of foresight and planning.
To Avoid Further Delays, the NPC must ensure that all necessary resources are in place well before the rescheduled date.
The census is a vital exercise that provides the government with the data needed to make informed decisions on resource allocation, policy formulation, and planning.
It is, therefore, imperative that it is conducted with the utmost accuracy and efficiency.
The NPC must take all necessary steps to ensure the rescheduled census is successful.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has conducted a census every ten years since 1963.
- The 2006 census was the last one conducted in Nigeria.
- The census is used to determine the population of Nigeria, which is currently estimated to be over 200 million.
