Chidoka Accuses Buhari of Damaging Security with Biased Appointments

Chief Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, has criticised former President Muhammadu Buhari. He alleges that Buhari’s nepotistic appointments of service chiefs led to a significant deterioration of Nigeria’s security infrastructure.
Chidoka expressed that the country might need several years to recover from the setbacks experienced during Buhari’s tenure. Speaking in a televised interview, he highlighted the severe security breakdown in the nation.
He attributed this to Buhari’s biased appointments, which, according to him, severely impacted the security agencies.
Chidoka further commented on the broader issues with the nation’s security agencies. He believes they have become employment opportunities for acquaintances rather than institutions of merit.
He also raised concerns about the top leadership in the police, army, and the Department of State Services, suggesting they lack the necessary intelligence to manage these agencies effectively.
He pointed out that about 90% of the police budget goes to salaries, leaving a meagre amount for other essential expenditures.
This imbalance, he believes, has contributed to the compromised state of security in the country.
Editorial
The allegations by Chief Osita Chidoka against former President Buhari are grave and warrant reflection. The security of a nation is paramount, and any compromise, especially at the leadership level, can have cascading effects on the ground.
If Chidoka’s claims hold, it underscores the importance of merit-based appointments, especially in critical sectors like security. If unchecked, Nepotism can erode the foundations of institutions, leading to inefficiencies and vulnerabilities.
It’s also concerning to hear about the skewed budget allocations within the police force. Adequate funding is essential for any institution to function optimally. The revelations about the police budget allocations suggest a need for a thorough review and realignment.
In the broader context, this situation serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency, accountability, and meritocracy in governance. A nation can only hope to build robust and resilient institutions with these principles.
Did You Know?
- Chief Osita Chidoka previously served as the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency.
- Nigeria has faced various security challenges, ranging from terrorism to communal clashes.
- Nepotism in appointments can lead to a lack of diversity and compromise institutions’ effectiveness.
- The budget allocation for security agencies plays a crucial role in determining their operational efficiency.