Dabiri-Erewa Urges Improved Living Conditions to Curb Emigration

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has emphasized the necessity for the government to create a conducive environment for its citizens, amidst the escalating rate of Nigerian emigration.
Speaking from Paris during a special programme on Channels Television, Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged that while migration, whether legal or illegal, cannot be entirely halted, the government must play a pivotal role in providing a favourable environment.
She highlighted that the administration has discussed various strategies, including job creation, supporting SMEs, and digital transformation, to enhance conditions for the youth.
Editorial
The surge in emigration from Nigeria, colloquially known as ‘Japa’, brings to the forefront a myriad of socio-economic issues that prompt such decisions by citizens.
Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s assertion that the government must play a role in providing a conducive environment is not only apt but also underscores a fundamental expectation of governance. The pursuit of better living conditions, opportunities, and dreams are intrinsic to human nature and, as such, the migration trend is somewhat inevitable.
However, the government’s role in mitigating this trend by enhancing domestic conditions cannot be overstated. It is imperative that strategies aimed at job creation, support for SMEs, and digital transformation, especially for the youth, are not merely discussed but implemented effectively.
The essence of governance lies in its ability to provide an environment where citizens can dream and achieve within their homeland, reducing the allure of seeking greener pastures abroad.
As we ponder on this, it is crucial to reflect on the underlying factors that drive mass migration and address them holistically. Ensuring that the government’s strategies translate into tangible improvements in the living conditions of Nigerians is paramount in reversing the emigration trend and fostering national development.
Did You Know?
- The term “Japa” is a colloquial Nigerian term that refers to leaving a place or migrating, and it has been popularly used to describe the trend of young Nigerians moving abroad.
- Abike Dabiri-Erewa has been a vocal advocate for Nigerians in the diaspora, addressing various issues affecting them and facilitating diaspora engagements and contributions to national development.
- Nigeria has one of the highest emigration rates in Africa, with a significant number of its citizens residing in various countries across the world.
- The Nigerian diaspora is known to significantly contribute to the nation’s economy, with remittances from abroad being a notable source of foreign exchange.
- The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was established to harness the skills and potentials of Nigerians in the diaspora towards national development.