Democracy Day Sparks Heated Exchange Between PDP and APC Over 2023 Elections

As Nigerians both locally and abroad commemorate the 30th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, known as Democracy Day, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining democracy and disrespecting the memory of the late Chief Moshood Abiola, a martyr of the struggle.
The PDP, through its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, has called on Nigerians to use the celebration to demand the reinforcement of democratic principles in the country’s governance.
Ologunagba criticised the APC and INEC for their handling of the 2023 general elections, describing it as an unforgivable assault on democracy and a disregard for the people’s will, the very issues Chief MKO Abiola fought and died for.
“June 12 symbolises the fight by Nigerians against a corrupt, manipulative, and anti-democratic system; against injustice, impunity, and electoral fraud, which INEC, under Prof Mahmood Yakubu, now embodies,” Ologunagba stated.
Former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also weighed in, stating,
“As we celebrate the return to civil rule, we must acknowledge that democracy in Nigeria remains shackled, and it will require our collective effort to liberate it.”
However, the APC has hit back at the PDP’s accusations, criticising the opposition party for its double standards following its loss in the last presidential election.
The APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, questioned the PDP’s commitment to democratic processes and accused them of speaking from both sides of their mouth.
Editorial
The celebration of Democracy Day has brought to the fore the ongoing debate about the state of democracy in Nigeria.
The accusations by the PDP against the APC and INEC highlight the deep-seated issues that continue to plague our electoral system.
While it is essential to honour the memory of Chief MKO Abiola and the struggle for democracy, it is equally important to ensure that the principles for which he fought are upheld.
The allegations of manipulation and disregard for the people’s will are serious and warrant thorough investigation.
Reflecting on our journey towards a genuinely democratic society, we must also commit to addressing these issues and strengthening our democratic institutions.
Did You Know?
- June 12 was officially declared Democracy Day in Nigeria in 2018, replacing May 29.
- The 1993 presidential election was annulled and is widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.
- Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 election, was imprisoned for declaring himself president and died in detention in 1998.
