Dishing Out a Record: Chef Hilda Baci’s Marathon Cooking Session Draws Global Attention!

The culinary world stands in awe as Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, catches the spotlight of the Guinness World Records.
Baci, hailing from Akwa Ibom State, has cooked her way into history by clocking an impressive 100 hours of continuous cooking, breaking the previous record held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.
In 2019, Tondon set the bar high with a cooking marathon that lasted 87 hours and 45 minutes. Baci, however, surpassed this time, stirring the pot non-stop for over four days.
Guinness World Records acknowledged Baci’s achievement on their official website:
“She’s hoping to snap up the record title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min.”
Baci embarked on her culinary journey from Thursday to Monday, reportedly preparing 55 recipes and creating over 100 meals during her 100-hour cooking spree.
The organization added,
“Officials on our records team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to verify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon.”
A spokesperson for the renowned reference body stated they are excitedly awaiting the evidence submission for further review before officially confirming Baci’s record.
Editor’s Take: Stirring the Pot of National Pride
The feat achieved by Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef hailing from Akwa Ibom State, is a testament to our nation’s tenacity and resilience.
Baci has managed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, an achievement that is both a personal triumph and a national victory.
The previous record was held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who had cooked non-stop for 87 hours and 45 minutes.
Baci, however, exceeded this time, clocking an impressive 100 hours of continuous cooking. During this time, she reportedly prepared 55 recipes and over 100 meals, a testament to her culinary prowess.
Guinness World Records has publicly recognized Baci’s achievement and is reviewing evidence to verify her record officially.
This potential recognition on the world stage not only shines a light on Baci’s accomplishments but also highlights Nigeria’s culinary talent on a global scale.
With this in mind, those in power must take proactive steps to support further and nurture our nation’s culinary talents.
By providing the necessary resources and facilities, we can cultivate an environment that fosters creativity and innovation in the culinary arts.
In the face of this triumph, our readers must reflect upon the significance of this achievement.
Hilda Baci’s feat is not just a personal record but a national victory that inspires us all to strive for excellence in our respective fields.
Therefore, let us take this opportunity to support and celebrate our local talents as they carve out a space for Nigeria on the world stage.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 200 distinct ethnic groups with unique culinary traditions and dishes.
- Akwa Ibom, Hilda Baci’s home state, is known for its rich culinary heritage, including the famous Afang soup.
- Akwa Ibom, Hilda Baci's home state, is known for its rich culinary heritage, including the famous Afang soup.
