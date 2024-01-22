Ex-Aide Adesina Debunks Buhari’s ‘Sudanese Clone’ Rumor as Absurd

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has categorically dismissed the bizarre rumours about Buhari being replaced by a clone named ‘Jubril of Sudan.’ This revelation is among several others in Adesina’s recently released book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023),’ unveiled in Abuja.
Adesina recalls an incident upon Buhari’s return from a medical trip abroad on August 19, 2021. Rumours started circulating that the President was not the real Buhari but a clone. Adesina recounted the day of Buhari’s return, when he had attended a wedding in full Yoruba attire and then went directly to the airport to welcome the President. Buhari’s comment on Adesina’s attire and their shared laughter over it, according to Adesina, made the clone theory utterly preposterous.
The former aide described the clone rumour as ridiculous and baseless, questioning how a supposed imposter would recognize him and comment on his dress. Adesina’s book also highlights the Nigerian people’s deep affection for Buhari, evidenced by the overwhelming reception he received upon his return. He noted that if Buhari had rerun for office, he would have won, given the public’s love for him.
Additionally, Adesina’s book sheds light on Buhari’s leadership decisions, including his resistance to sacking the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, amidst speculations of Emefiele’s presidential ambitions. Buhari’s preference for extraditing Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, rather than eliminating him, is also discussed, emphasizing his choice for legal proceedings over violence.
Editorial:
The recent dismissal of the ‘Jubril of Sudan’ rumour by Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to President Buhari, is a poignant reminder of the power of misinformation and the responsibility of those in positions of influence to counteract it. In an era where fake news can spread rapidly, the absurdity of such claims highlights the need for critical thinking and fact-checking in public discourse.
While seemingly far-fetched, the clone rumour gained traction and created a narrative that could have undermined the credibility of the presidency and the nation’s political stability. Adesina’s refutation is not just about setting the record straight; it’s about defending the integrity of our democratic institutions. It underscores the importance of transparency and open communication between government officials and the public.
This incident calls for a broader reflection on the impact of rumours and conspiracy theories on national unity and trust in governance. As a society, we must cultivate a culture of scepticism towards unverified information and encourage informed discussions based on facts and evidence. This approach is crucial in preserving the fabric of our democracy and ensuring that public perception is shaped by truth rather than fiction.
As we move forward, let’s take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to truth and rational discourse. Let’s strive to create an environment where facts prevail over fiction and where the integrity of our leaders and institutions is upheld through honest and open communication.
Did You Know?
- Femi Adesina served as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023.
- The rumour of ‘Jubril of Sudan’ suggested that President Buhari, after his medical leave, was replaced by a look-alike from Sudan, which has been widely debunked.
- President Buhari’s administration faced various challenges, including economic issues and security concerns, which were significant public and media discourse topics.
- The role of a presidential media aide is crucial in shaping the public image and communication strategy of the presidency.
- Nigeria has a vibrant and diverse media landscape, with a mix of state-owned and private media outlets that play a vital role in the nation’s democratic process.