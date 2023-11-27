Ex-Minister Counters Obasanjo’s Critique of Western Democracy in Nigeria

Nduese Essien, a former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, has offered a different perspective on the state of Western-style democracy in Nigeria, countering former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent critique. Essien, who also served as a member of the House of Representatives, argued that Nigeria has not been practising true Western democracy since 1999, but rather a modified version shaped by the system’s operators.
Reacting to Obasanjo’s statement that Western-style democracy is failing in Nigeria and Africa, Essien suggested that the blame should not be placed on the democratic system itself, but on the way it has been adopted in Nigeria. He pointed out that the country’s version of democracy has undergone continuous modifications to centralize control under the head of government, particularly to influence election outcomes.
Essien highlighted the evolution of Nigeria’s political system, noting the shift from the parliamentary system inherited from colonial rulers to the presidential system adopted in 1979. He criticized the way the presidential system has been implemented since 1999, with the executive branch exerting control over the legislature, judiciary, and electoral processes. According to Essien, this has led to a form of ‘Afro Democracy,’ distinct from the Western model.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we find the debate over the effectiveness of Western-style democracy in Nigeria, as sparked by former President Obasanjo and countered by ex-Minister Nduese Essien, to be a critical discussion for our nation’s political future. Essien’s argument that Nigeria has not truly practised Western democracy but rather a modified version is an important distinction.
The essence of democracy lies in its ability to evolve and adapt to the needs of its people. However, when these adaptations lead to the centralization of power and manipulation of democratic institutions, the very principles of democracy are undermined. Essien’s observations about the executive’s control over other branches of government and the electoral process in Nigeria raise significant concerns about the health of our democracy.
As we reflect on these insights, it becomes clear that the issue is not with Western democracy per se, but with how it has been implemented in Nigeria. The challenge for our nation is to develop a democratic system that reflects the will of the people, respects the separation of powers, and upholds the rule of law. This requires a collective effort from all political actors and the citizenry to demand and work towards a more transparent, accountable, and fair political system.
Did You Know?
- Democracy’s Global Variations: Around the world, countries have adapted democracy to suit their unique cultural, historical, and social contexts.
- Presidential vs. Parliamentary Systems: The debate over the effectiveness of presidential versus parliamentary systems is a longstanding one in political science.
- Nigeria’s Political Evolution: Nigeria’s political system has evolved significantly since independence, reflecting the country’s complex social and ethnic landscape.
- Role of Civil Society: Civil society is crucial in strengthening democracy by holding the government accountable and promoting political participation.
- Electoral Integrity: The integrity of the electoral process is fundamental to the legitimacy of any democratic system.