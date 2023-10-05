Exhaustion Causes Nominee Lawal to Collapse During Screening

Balarabe Lawal, a ministerial nominee, experienced a sudden collapse during his screening at the Senate, attributing it to exhaustion but assures he is “alright now”.
Lawal, originating from Kaduna State, was part of the screening process alongside Jamila Ibrahim (Kwara) and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo), joining 45 ministers previously approved by the Red Chamber in August. The screening was a response to President Bola Tinubu’s letter to the Senate, which was read on Tuesday, seeking confirmation of the nominees.
The screening took an unexpected turn when Lawal, the second nominee to be called up after Ibrahim, collapsed just after finishing his introduction, prompting immediate assistance from those present.
After approximately an hour and a closed Senate session, Lawal exited the chamber, assuring journalists with a faint smile:
“I’m alright now. I’ve been treated and I’m alright now. It was exhaustion.”
Despite the incident preventing him from taking questions, his nomination, along with the other nominees, was confirmed.
Editorial
The incident involving Balarabe Lawal’s collapse during the ministerial screening at the Senate brings to the fore the palpable tension and pressure that often characterises political and governmental processes in our nation.
The screening of ministerial nominees, a procedure meant to assess the capability and readiness of individuals to assume pivotal roles in governance, inadvertently became a scene of medical concern.
We believe that while the pursuit of governance and national development is paramount, the health and well-being of the individuals steering the ship of state should not be relegated to the background.
The incident serves as a reminder that the individuals we entrust with the leadership and development of our nation are not impervious to the physical strains and stresses that come with the territory. We opine that a balance must be struck between the rigorous demands of public service and the imperative to maintain a healthy physical and mental state.
The government, while pushing for development and striving to meet various objectives, must also prioritise the health of its officials, ensuring that they are not only fit for office but fit to serve effectively.
Did You Know?
- Balarabe Lawal is a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, which is located in the Northwestern part of Nigeria and is known for its rich history and diverse cultures.
- The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has the constitutional responsibility to screen and confirm or reject the appointment of ministerial nominees.
- The ministerial screening process is intended to assess the suitability, capability, and preparedness of nominees to manage the affairs of various ministries.
- The Red Chamber is another name for the Senate and is part of Nigeria’s National Assembly, which also includes the House of Representatives.
- The health of political leaders becoming a subject of public discourse is not new in Nigeria, and it often sparks debates about transparency, governance, and the capability to serve.