Falana Challenges Legality of EFCC and ICPC Chairmen from Same Zone

Prominent human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has voiced concerns over the appointment of the chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from the same geopolitical zone.
He asserts that such appointments are unlawful and contravenes the Federal Character Principle.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria emphasised that if the EFCC chairman hails from the northern region, the ICPC chairman should be from the southern region.
Notably, the recently appointed EFCC chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, and the ICPC Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, both originate from the South-West geopolitical zone.
Falana criticised the appointment of Olukoyede by President Bola Tinubu, pointing out that both anti-graft agency heads being from the southwest does not reflect the Federal Character. He clarified that while he believes Olukoyede is qualified for the EFCC role, the regional representation is a concern.
The appointment of Mr Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman on October 12, 2023, followed the controversial resignation of the previous chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who faced allegations of office abuse.
Editorial
The principle of Federal Character is enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution to ensure equitable representation across the nation’s diverse regions. The recent appointments of the EFCC and ICPC chairmen from the same geopolitical zone raise valid concerns about adherence to this principle.
While the qualifications of the appointees are not in question, the broader implications of such decisions on national unity and trust in public institutions are.
It’s essential to strike a balance between meritocracy and regional representation. The country’s leadership must be sensitive to these nuances, ensuring that appointments, especially in critical institutions like the EFCC and ICPC, reflect Nigeria’s diverse tapestry.
Such balanced representation not only upholds the constitution but also fosters a sense of national belonging and trust in the system.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Character Principle is enshrined in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution to ensure proportional representation in appointments and public service.
- The EFCC was established in 2003 to address financial crimes like money laundering.
- The ICPC, founded in 2000, focuses on tackling corruption in the Nigerian public sector.
- Nigeria is divided into six geopolitical zones: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South-South, and South West.
- The principle of Federal Character aims to promote national unity and prevent regional dominance in Nigeria’s public institutions.