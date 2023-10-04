Fashola Highlights Misuse of Nigeria’s National Flag

Babatunde Fashola, the former Minister of Works and Housing, has cautioned Nigerians against incorporating the coat of arms into the national flag, describing it as a misuse of the national colours.
This was communicated during a live broadcast on Channels Television on Monday, in a programme titled, “Empowering Tomorrow: A New Vision for Nigeria,” which celebrated Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary.
Fashola emphasised:
“Nigeria’s flag does not have a coat of arms in the middle. It is green, white, and green.”
He shared an incident from earlier that day, where he was asked to hoist a flag that, upon unfurling, displayed a coat of arms in the centre. Fashola informed his host that this was not the flag of Nigeria.
He also highlighted the importance of paying attention to “some of the small things that matter,” and ensuring that national symbols are correctly displayed during official occasions for the entire country.
Reflecting on his primary school days, Fashola recalled the symbolism of Independence Day parades and Children’s Day parades, and how they were taught to respect the national anthem.
He expressed concern about the current state of affairs and what people are being taught regarding the national anthem. Fashola also voiced his objection to the frequent singing of the national anthem “at every little event,” and when the President arrives at a social function, stating that it should symbolise the country’s sovereignty.
Editorial
The misuse of national symbols, as highlighted by Babatunde Fashola, underscores a broader issue regarding the respect and understanding of national emblems and what they represent.
It is imperative that as a nation, we uphold the sanctity and correct usage of our national symbols, as they are not merely designs but representations of our sovereignty, unity, and identity. The national flag, devoid of the coat of arms, symbolises peace and prosperity with its green and white stripes and should be revered and utilised accurately.
We believe that this incident should serve as a wake-up call for the relevant authorities to embark on a nationwide campaign to educate citizens about our national symbols, their significance, and the appropriate usage.
Schools, media houses, and public institutions should be leveraged to disseminate accurate information about our national symbols and to instil a sense of patriotism and respect towards them. It is through understanding and respecting our national symbols that we can truly appreciate our identity as a nation and pass down these values to subsequent generations.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian national flag was designed in 1959 by Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, a student at the time, and first hoisted on 1st October 1960.
- The green stripes on the Nigerian flag represent Nigeria’s wealth, while the white stripe represents peace.
- Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi was studying electrical engineering when he designed the flag and saw an advertisement about a competition to design the national flag, which he entered and won.
- The coat of arms of Nigeria consists of a black shield with a wavy white pall, symbolising the meeting of the Niger and Benue Rivers at Lokoja.
- The red flowers at the base are Costus spectabilis, Nigeria’s national flower, which was chosen for inclusion in the coat of arms as it is found all over the country and symbolise the beauty of the nation.