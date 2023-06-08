Federal Government Designates June 12 as Democracy Day Public Holiday

In observance of the upcoming Democracy Day, the Federal Government has announced Monday, June 12, 2023, as a national holiday. On behalf of the Federal Government, this announcement was made on Thursday in Abuja by Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior.
Akinlade extended warm congratulations to all Nigerians on this momentous occasion.
She drew parallels to other nations, noting,
“Like many other nations, Nigeria’s democratic journey has weathered both tempests and tranquil periods. However, the nation, its institutions, and most importantly, its citizens have remained committed to the principles of democratic governance.”
As we commemorate this important day, Akinlade invites Nigerians and friends of the nation to acknowledge our progress, celebrate our accomplishments, and look towards an even brighter future for our democracy. She concludes her message with heartfelt wishes for all Nigerians, “Happy Democracy Day celebration.”
Editorial
Reflections on Democracy Day: An Urgent Call to Uphold Our Democratic Ideals
The Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 as a public holiday celebrating Democracy Day is a poignant reminder of our nation’s journey towards actual democratic governance. It’s an opportunity not just for celebration but also for introspection on the state of our democracy.
Undeniably, Nigeria has witnessed a mix of tumultuous and peaceful times in its democratic journey, much like other countries. This steadfastness is worthy of commendation but does not erase all citizens’ need for constant vigilance and proactive participation.
Those against this public declaration argue that it’s merely symbolic, doing little to improve the lived experience of the everyday Nigerian. It’s fair to admit that democratic governance extends beyond such symbolic gestures and requires a continual commitment to democratic ideals such as justice, equality, and accountability.
Yet, let’s not dismiss the value of commemorating this day. Reflecting on our history and celebrating milestones allow us to foster a deeper appreciation for our democratic journey, ultimately strengthening our national identity.
Moving forward, the government must strive to address pressing issues that impede our democratic progress, from corruption to electoral reforms. Similarly, citizens must remain engaged and informed, holding those in power accountable.
Let this Democracy Day serve as a holiday and a clarion call for the continued upholding of our democratic ideals. As we celebrate, let us pledge to play our part in moving Nigeria’s democratic journey forward.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with a population of over 200 million people.
- Democracy Day celebrated on June 12, commemorates 1993 when Nigerians voted in the freest and fairest elections in the nation’s history.
- Nigeria has a multi-tiered government system comprising federal, state, and local levels, promoting democratic governance at multiple levels.
