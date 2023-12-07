Federal Government Instructs Immigration to Enhance Border Security

The Nigerian Federal Government has issued a directive to the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Caroline Wura-Ola, emphasizing the urgent need to fortify the nation’s land, air, and sea borders. This call for increased vigilance and deployment of additional personnel was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, at a recent event in Abuja where the CG and six Deputy Comptroller-Generals were decorated.
Minister Tunji-Ojo highlighted the importance of prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians requiring travel documents, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a tenure marked by significant service delivery and policy reform achievements. “Your leadership should spearhead transformative changes, setting new benchmarks in service excellence within the Immigration Service,” he stated.
This development, reported by Yohaig NG, marks Caroline Wura-Ola as the 18th substantive Immigration CG. The ceremony also saw the decoration of six new Deputy Comptroller-Generals: Usman Auna, Babangida Usman, Zainab Lawal, Sadat Hassan, Ijeoma Emenike, and Kemi Nandap.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent directive from the Federal Government to the Nigerian Immigration Service, it’s imperative to understand the broader implications of this decision. The call for heightened border security is not just a procedural update but a critical pivot in our national security strategy. In an increasingly complex era of global mobility and threats, the need for robust border management cannot be overstated.
Our borders are not just lines on a map but gateways to our nation’s heart and soul. By strengthening these entry points, we’re safeguarding our territory and reinforcing our commitment to national sovereignty and the safety of our citizens. The appointment of Caroline Wura-Ola as the 18th substantive Immigration CG and her team is a testament to the government’s resolve in this regard.
However, this initiative must transcend beyond mere deployment of personnel. It calls for a holistic approach encompassing technological advancements, intelligence sharing, and international cooperation. As we navigate these changes, it’s crucial to balance stringent security measures with the humane treatment of migrants and travellers. Our goal should be a border security system that is as compassionate as competent.
While challenging, this strategic move by the government is a step in the right direction. It echoes our collective aspiration for a safer, more secure Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 1,400 illegal border crossings, highlighting the complexity of border management in the country.
- The Nigerian Immigration Service was established in 1963, post-independence, primarily to control the movement of people in and out of the country.
- Nigeria’s borders span over 4,000 kilometres, bordering Benin, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.
- The ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) protocol allows for the free movement of persons, goods, and services across member states, impacting Nigeria’s border control policies.
- Biometric technology is increasingly integrated into Nigeria’s border security systems to enhance monitoring and control.