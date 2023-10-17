Fg Set To Clear Nine Month N Power Payment Backlogs From November

The Federal Government has declared its intention to start settling nine months of outstanding payments to N-Power beneficiaries in November. This declaration was made on Monday by the N-Power National Programme Manager, Akindele Egbuwalo, during a discussion with some beneficiaries in Abuja.
Egbuwalo, in a release from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, mentioned that the brief halt of the programme was to tackle issues directly impacting the beneficiaries.
He noted that due to the programme’s temporary suspension for comprehensive restructuring and a forensic audit, funds were reclaimed from the current payment service providers.
Egbuwalo confirmed that plans are underway to begin the distribution of the nine-month overdue stipends from November 2023, with payments being made in phases.
He further revealed that the N-Power programme would transition to the Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme, overseen by the humanitarian minister. The initiative aims to reach five million beneficiaries in five years, enrolling one million individuals annually across both graduate and non-graduate categories.
Sani Garba, a beneficiary from Yobe State, expressed that the primary concern among beneficiaries was the prolonged nine-month stipends. He acknowledged that a nationwide protest had been initially organised by various N-Power beneficiary groups due to a lack of information.
However, after understanding the current payment situation, Garba and other representatives decided against the protest.
Editorial:
The N-Power initiative, since its inception, has been a beacon of hope for many young Nigerians. It’s a testament to the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and job creation. However, the recent delay in payments has cast a shadow over its credibility.
While we appreciate the government’s efforts to rectify this by promising to clear the backlogs, it’s essential to understand that such delays can have severe implications on the beneficiaries, many of whom rely on these funds for their daily sustenance.
We believe that the government’s decision to transition the N-Power programme to the Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme is a step in the right direction. Expanding the initiative to target five million beneficiaries over five years is commendable. However, it’s crucial to ensure that the mistakes of the past, such as payment delays, are not repeated.
For the programme to achieve its intended impact, transparency and timely communication are vital. Beneficiaries should not be left in the dark about changes or delays. We urge those in power to take proactive measures to ensure that the programme remains efficient, transparent, and beneficial to all involved.
Did You Know?
- The N-Power programme was launched in 2016 as part of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme.
- N-Power focuses on providing young Nigerians with job skills and experience, making them more employable in the future.
- The programme has various categories, including N-Teach, N-Health, and N-Agro, targeting different sectors of the economy.
- Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme receive a monthly stipend and are placed in various job roles across the country.
- The initiative has been lauded for its impact on reducing youth unemployment in Nigeria.