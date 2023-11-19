First Army Professor at NDA: Lt. Col. Imam’s Historic Achievement

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar-Surajo Imam has made history by becoming the first serving officer of the Nigerian Army to be conferred with the title of professor. The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) honoured him with the title of Professor of Mechatronics Engineering. This groundbreaking achievement was ratified during the NDA Council Meeting in September and took effect from October 1, 2022.
Brigadier General A.M. Tukur, the Registrar of the Academy, announced this notable advancement, highlighting Lieutenant Colonel Imam’s significant contributions to the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at the NDA. His promotion reflects the confidence and recognition of his exemplary services and adherence to the standards of excellence in his field.
Originally from Kankia in Katsina State, Lt. Col. Imam holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bayero University, Kano State. He furthered his education with a master’s degree and a PhD in Mechatronics and Robotics from Newcastle University, United Kingdom. Joining the Nigerian Army as a member of Short Service Combatant Course 32, he was initially assigned to the Nigerian Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Throughout his military career, Imam has served in various capacities, including the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).
Editorial
The appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar-Surajo Imam as the first army professor at the Nigerian Defence Academy marks a significant milestone in the integration of academic excellence and military expertise. This achievement is not just a personal triumph for Lt. Col. Imam but also a testament to the evolving nature of military education and its increasing emphasis on technological and engineering disciplines.
The field of Mechatronics Engineering, combining mechanical, electronic, computer, and control engineering, is crucial in modern warfare and defence strategies. Lt. Col. Imam’s expertise in this area enhances the Nigerian Army’s capabilities in dealing with contemporary security challenges that require technological solutions.
This development also highlights the importance of continuous learning and professional development within the military. By fostering an environment where academic achievements are recognized and encouraged, the Nigerian Defence Academy is setting a precedent for other military institutions in Nigeria and beyond.
The appointment of Lt. Col. Imam as a professor is a step forward in bridging the gap between military training and academic scholarship. It underscores the need for a well-rounded approach to military education, one that equips officers with both tactical skills and academic knowledge to effectively address modern-day challenges.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is one of Africa’s leading military academies, offering both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
- Mechatronics Engineering is a multidisciplinary field that plays a vital role in advancing military technology, including the development of unmanned systems and smart weapons.
- The integration of academic and military training is becoming increasingly important in modern armed forces worldwide.
- The Nigerian Army has been focusing on enhancing its technological capabilities to address contemporary security challenges.
- The advancement of military officers in academic fields contributes significantly to the development of innovative solutions in defence and security.