Governors Laud Influential Nigerians for Exceptional Contributions

Governors from multiple Nigerian states, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Borno, and Nasarawa, celebrate the virtues of four distinguished Nigerians.
The honorees include former External Affairs Minister Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, former Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, former Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, and the late Prof. Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu.
The accolades were given during a book presentation titled “Hallmarks of Labour” Volume 11.
The event took place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Victoria Island, Lagos.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Secretary to the State Government Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, praises the awardees for their unmatched contributions to national development.
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy Bayo Lawal, emphasizes the need to inspire the youth with such role models.
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State commends the Foundation for rewarding patriotism, excellence, and diligence.
He suggests that the Foundation should conduct retreats for civil servants in Ogun State.
The Chairman of the event, Phillip Asiodu, describes the awardees as role models who have achieved national and international prominence through hard work, integrity, and public service.
Editorial:
The Importance of Recognizing Excellence in a Nation’s Growth
The recent event honoring four distinguished Nigerians serves as a timely reminder of the importance of recognizing excellence. In a country often marred by corruption and inefficiency, such events uplift the national spirit.
They also serve as a beacon for the younger generation, who are in dire need of positive role models.
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to supporting the vision of nurturing a society inspired by contemporary role models is commendable.
However, it’s crucial that this is not just lip service. Concrete steps must be taken to ensure that the youth are genuinely inspired and guided by these examples.
Governor Abiodun’s suggestion for the Foundation to conduct retreats for civil servants is an excellent idea. It could serve as a platform for sharing best practices and instilling a culture of excellence.
After all, a nation is only as strong as its weakest link, and in this case, the link is the public service sector.
Did You Know?
- Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi served as Nigeria’s External Affairs Minister from 1985 to 1987.
- Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari has served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
- Ogbonnaya Onu was the first civilian governor of Abia State from 1992 to 1993.
- Prof. Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu was a founding member of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission.
- The “Hallmarks of Labour” book series aims to celebrate Nigerians who have made significant contributions to the country.