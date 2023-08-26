Group: Culture Minister Balances NYSC and Ministerial Role

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has made a startling claim. It accuses Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, of serving as a minister while also enrolled in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
HURIWA alleges that Musawa abandoned her NYSC service in Ebonyi State years ago. She later expressed interest in completing it.
According to the group, Musawa was mobilised this year. She was posted to a law firm in Abuja before her ministerial appointment.
The group calls on the NYSC to take action. It urges them to compel Musawa to choose between her NYSC service and ministerial role.
Eddy Megwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations at NYSC, confirmed that Musawa is a corps member. However, he did not provide further details.
Victor Giwa, a lawyer, weighed in on the matter. He stated that Musawa should be at her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) if she serves.
Editorial:
The allegations against Minister Hannatu Musawa raise severe questions about Nigeria’s integrity of public service.
If true, this situation not only undermines the credibility of the NYSC but also casts a shadow over the vetting process for ministerial appointments.
The NYSC must act swiftly to clarify this situation.
Establishing whether Musawa serves as a corps member while holding a ministerial position is imperative.
The government should also review its screening processes for public appointments.
This incident serves as a wake-up call for more stringent checks and balances in the system.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a scheme set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building.
- The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) is a non-governmental organization promoting human rights.
- Ebonyi State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and is located in the southeastern part of the country.
- The Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) is where NYSC members are posted to work during their service year.
- Hannatu Musawa is a Nigerian lawyer, columnist, and filmmaker.