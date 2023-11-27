Group Urges Recognition of Buhari’s Presidential Achievements

The group “Protectors of PMB Legacy” has voiced its concern over claims that former President Muhammadu Buhari achieved nothing during his eight-year tenure. To counter these assertions, the group has launched a website detailing Buhari’s accomplishments, inviting Nigerians to assess his presidency based on this information.
Mohammed Ajiji, the coordinator of the group, in a statement in Kaduna, emphasized that the claims of Buhari’s inaction are misleading and overlook the numerous achievements documented on the PMB scorecard website (www.pmbscorecard.gov.ng). The group expressed surprise at the extent of projects executed under Buhari’s administration upon discovering the website.
Ajiji highlighted that contrary to circulating misinformation, the Buhari administration made significant strides across various sectors, contributing to Nigeria’s overall development and progress. The group encourages citizens, media, musicians, political critics, and other interest groups to visit the PMB scorecard website for a transparent insight into the government’s achievements.
Editorial
The initiative by “Protectors of PMB Legacy” to highlight former President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements is a reminder of the complexity of political legacies. In the realm of politics, it’s common for administrations to be critiqued, often overlooking their accomplishments. This situation underscores the importance of balanced perspectives in evaluating political leadership.
We advocate for a comprehensive approach to assessing political legacies. While it’s crucial to acknowledge and critique shortcomings, it’s equally important to recognize achievements. A balanced view allows for a more nuanced understanding of an administration’s impact on national development.
However, the effectiveness of such initiatives depends on the transparency and accuracy of the information presented. The achievements listed must be verifiable and reflect the realities on the ground. This approach fosters informed public discourse and helps build trust in political processes.
While the efforts to document and publicize Buhari’s achievements are commendable, they should be part of a broader commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. This commitment is vital for fostering a well-informed electorate and ensuring that political discourse is grounded in facts.
Did You Know?
- Buhari’s Tenure: Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023, marking a significant period in the country’s political history.
- Diverse Challenges: During his presidency, Buhari faced a range of challenges, including economic downturns and security issues.
- Infrastructure Development: One of the key focuses of Buhari’s administration was infrastructure development across Nigeria.
- Anti-Corruption Efforts: Buhari’s government was known for its anti-corruption campaigns, aiming to tackle endemic corruption in the country.
- Economic Policies: The administration implemented several economic policies to address issues like inflation and unemployment.