Guinness World Record Chef, Hilda Baci, Bags N3.5m Land Gift in Akwa Ibom

Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has received a plot of land in Wana Court Green Estate, Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.
This gift comes barely a day after she set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.
The land, valued at N3.5m, was donated by the real estate firm In-Motions Business Limited.
The company’s Managing Director, Mr Gideon Ekanem, announced on his Twitter account.
He highlighted that the now-famous Nigerian chef deserves the land gift as she has emerged as a uniting figure nationwide.
The statement read,
“Congratulations to the record breaker, Hilda Bassey Effiong. We are immensely proud of you. Your accomplishment serves as a binding force for our nation in this critical period. This embodies the true spirit of Nigerian youth. Akwa Ibom State takes great pride in you.
“Our company stands firmly on the pillars of diligence and perseverance, consistently aligning our values with these virtues. Hilda Baci, @hildabacicooks, personifies resilience in today’s society, and we wholeheartedly stand with the nation and our fellow Akwa Ibomites in jubilantly celebrating her remarkable achievement.
“In acknowledgment of this incredible feat, we are thrilled to present Hilda with a complimentary plot of land in Wana Court, the premier true Green and Smart Estate in Akwa Ibom State. May this well-earned honor stand as a testament to your steadfast determination. Congratulations, champion! She Did It | 100hours | Hilda | Akwa Ibom |.”
Editor’s Take: Hilda Baci’s Reward – A Testament to Diligence and Resilience
The recent gift of a plot of land valued at N3.5m to Hilda Baci, following her Guinness World Record-breaking feat, is a testament to the power of diligence and resilience.
This gift from In-Motions Business Limited acknowledges her achievement and signifies a broader recognition of the values she embodies.
Hilda Baci’s achievement is a source of national pride, setting her as an example of what Nigerian youth can achieve with hard work and perseverance.
The recognition she received from the real estate firm aligns perfectly with their company values of diligence and perseverance.
This gesture also sends a powerful message to the public, demonstrating that hard work, resilience, and commitment to excellence are recognized and rewarded.
It encourages the Nigerian youth to strive for greatness, as their efforts will not go unnoticed.
This is an opportune moment for Nigerian organizations and those in power to take a leaf from In-Motions Business Limited’s book.
They should recognize and reward individuals who have excelled in their respective fields and made significant contributions to society.
The nation waits with bated breath for more organizations to follow this path – a path that fosters a culture of recognizing and rewarding hard work, resilience, and talent.
The nation also waits for the government to create an enabling environment for such talents to thrive and reach their full potential.
Did You Know?
Did you know that Hilda Baci’s cooking marathon lasted 100 hours?
This feat places her in the Guinness World Records, spotlighting Nigeria on the global stage again.
