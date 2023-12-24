HURIWA Calls for Arrest of Tunde Sabiu Over Naira Redesign Issue

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Tunde Sabiu, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, for his alleged involvement in the recent naira redesign. HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated that Sabiu, not the former president, reportedly approved the redesign.
Jim Obazee, the Special Investigator on the Central Bank of Nigeria and Related Entities, disclosed in his final report that the approval originated from Sabiu, not Buhari. HURIWA emphasized Sabiu’s collaboration with Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor, in implementing the redesign.
Additionally, HURIWA expressed concerns over the actions of the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in the Nigeria Air project. The association accused Sirika of deceiving the public by presenting a chartered aircraft as the national carrier and highlighted his involvement in other financial controversies. These include the alleged spending of $600,000 on logo design and the purchase of fire trucks at inflated prices.
HURIWA also called for accountability from Sadiya Umar Farouq, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development, and Disaster Management. The association urged an investigation into her handling of funds for social investment programs, citing allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
The association stressed the importance of a fair and untainted trial for the embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. It urged law enforcement agencies to investigate these allegations impartially, upholding the rule of law.
Editorial
As a collective voice advocating for justice and transparency, we find the recent developments surrounding the naira redesign and other governmental actions profoundly concerning. If true, the allegations against Tunde Sabiu represent a significant breach of trust and protocol at the highest levels of government. These claims must be thoroughly investigated to maintain the integrity of our nation’s financial and political systems.
The role of HURIWA in bringing these issues to light is commendable. As a society, we must ensure that no individual is above the law, regardless of their position or connections. The involvement of high-ranking officials like Sabiu, Sirika, and Farouq in these controversies highlights a worrying trend of potential misuse of power and resources. These allegations, if proven, could have far-reaching implications on public trust and governance.
The case of Senator Hadi Sirika and the Nigeria Air project is particularly alarming. It raises questions about government projects’ transparency, accountability, and use of public funds. Similarly, the allegations against Sadiya Umar Farouq demand scrutiny, given the critical nature of the social investment programs she oversaw.
In addressing these issues, the investigations must be conducted fairly and impartially. The rule of law must be upheld, and due process must be followed. This includes ensuring a fair trial for Godwin Emefiele, whose case has garnered significant public interest.
As we navigate these complex issues, our focus must remain on upholding justice, transparency, and accountability. These principles are the bedrock of a healthy democracy and are essential for maintaining public trust in our institutions.
Did You Know?
- The naira was first introduced in 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, involved in the naira redesign investigation, was established to ensure good corporate governance and financial reporting in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s aviation sector has seen several attempts at establishing a national carrier since the liquidation of Nigeria Airways in 2003.
- The concept of a national carrier, like the proposed Nigeria Air, is significant for national identity and economic development in the aviation industry.
- Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development, and Disaster Management in Nigeria are crucial in addressing the country’s diverse social challenges, including managing Africa’s most significant social investment program.