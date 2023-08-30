ICPC Calls for NBA’s Aid in Tackling Money Laundering and Terrorism

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for closer collaboration. The aim is to fight money laundering and terrorism financing.
The call was made at the NBA’s annual general conference in Abuja. Owasanoye praised the NBA leadership for tackling these urgent issues.
The session was centred on new NBA guidelines. These are specifically for Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing.
Owasanoye stressed the importance of ethical conduct among lawyers. He cited the lack of cooperation between the legal community and anti-corruption agencies.
He referred to Rule 74(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners. This rule obliges lawyers to report suspicious activities related to money laundering.
Editorial
The ICPC’s call for the NBA to collaborate with law enforcement is timely and crucial. It underscores the vital role that legal professionals can play in fighting financial crimes.
The challenge, however, lies in the practical application of these guidelines. A robust framework is needed to ensure compliance without jeopardizing the legal profession’s independence.
Money laundering and terrorism financing are not just legal issues but societal ones. They demand a multi-pronged approach involving law enforcement, the judiciary, financial institutions, and the public.
The NBA should heed this call earnestly. Creating a culture of compliance among its members will not only maintain the integrity of the legal profession but also contribute to national security.
Did You Know?
- Money laundering costs Africa an estimated $50 billion each year.
- The NBA is one of Nigeria’s most prominent professional bodies, with over 120,000 members.
- The ICPC was founded in 2000 to fight corruption and related offences.
- Nigeria ranks 149 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index.
- The United Nations has multiple initiatives to combat money laundering and terrorism financing globally.