Igbo Community Honours Late Ohanaeze Leader, Professor Irukwu

The Igbo community gathered in large numbers at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Umuahia, to pay their respects to the late Professor Joseph Irukwu, a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The revered Igbo leader passed away in July 2023 at 89 years of age.

His body was welcomed in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, by a vast assembly of traditional rulers, business magnates, government representatives, and religious and community leaders during a tribute service.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, expressed that the demise of Professor Irukwu is a significant loss for the Igbo community.

Recollecting Irukwu’s dedicated efforts throughout his life, Iwuanyanwu highlighted his unwavering commitment to the unity and advancement of the Igbo people. He encouraged the younger Igbo generation to look up to Irukwu’s legacy as a guiding light for their future.

Abia State’s Governor, Alex Otti, echoed these sentiments, describing Irukwu’s passing as a profound loss for the state. He praised Irukwu for his pioneering role in the insurance sector in Nigeria, marking him as the nation’s first Professor of Insurance.

Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, representing the Abia State Council of Elders, commended Irukwu’s significant contributions to the growth of the old Eastern region and his role in promoting the insurance business among the Igbo business community.

Editorial:
The passing of Professor Joseph Irukwu marks the end of an era for the Igbo community. His dedication to the unity and progress of the Igbo people serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the betterment of society.

Leaders like Irukwu are rare, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.

In a time where division and strife seem all too common, Irukwu’s life story reminds us of the importance of unity and collaboration.

His efforts in promoting the insurance business among the Igbo business community and his contributions to the old Eastern region are just a few examples of his lasting impact.

We believe that the best way to honour such a distinguished individual is to continue his legacy. The younger generation must take up the mantle, drawing inspiration from Irukwu’s life and work.

By doing so, we can ensure that the values he held dear continue to shape the future of the Igbo community and Nigeria as a whole.

Did You Know?

  • Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex Igbo socio-cultural group in Nigeria, representing all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.
  • The Igbo people are one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria and are primarily located in the southeastern part of the country.
  • Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, is a significant cultural and economic hub in southeastern Nigeria.
  • The Igbo language, spoken by the Igbo people, is one of the four major languages in Nigeria.
  • The Igbo community is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, including traditional dances, music, and festivals.

 

 

