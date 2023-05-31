Injustices Against Ndigbo Spurring Increased Membership in IPOB, Claims Chieftain

Ifeanyi Chiedozie Onuorah, a prominent member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has blamed the federal government’s failure to redress longstanding perceived imbalances and injustices against the Igbo community for fuelling the membership growth of the IPOB.
Onuorah maintained that young Igbo men and women and individuals from other regions continue to willingly join IPOB, driven by their belief in the group’s message.
He highlighted the prevailing sense of marginalisation and oppression suffered by the Igbo community.
He further emphasised that the ongoing injustices against the Igbo have resulted in poverty, pain, and developmental lag.
Onuorah criticised successive governments for their selective attention to issues affecting other parts of the country while overlooking the grievances of the Igbo.
According to Onuorah,
“The Igbo people of the southeast region are the only group that hasn’t experienced leadership at the national level since the civil war’s conclusion. Leadership has been primarily rotated between the north and southwest, raising questions as to why the Igbo have been excluded from this opportunity.”
He further criticised the previous administration under Muhammadu Buhari for failing to establish rail infrastructure in the Southeast and making numerous appointments that overlooked the federal character principle.
Onuorah believes these oversights denied the Southeast the chance to contribute to the country’s growth and development.
“There is widespread insecurity in the southeast due to the lack of job opportunities. Potential investors are deterred by fear of attacks and kidnappings, leading to rampant poverty,”
He said, emphasising the growing disenchantment among the youth who view civil disobedience as the only path to ending their marginalisation.
Onuorah, who has repeatedly faced personal losses in his struggle for Biafra’s actualisation, stated that intimidation and harassment from security forces would not quell the call for Biafra’s restoration.
He underscored the spirit of resilience within the community by pointing to the annual Biafra anniversary celebrations on May 30th, during which people voluntarily remain indoors as a form of quiet protest.
Editorial
Navigating Injustices and Aspirations: The Case of IPOB
The recent comments by Ifeanyi Chiedozie Onuorah, a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), provide a timely reminder of the grievances driving separatist movements in Nigeria.
A lingering sense of marginalisation and disenfranchisement among the Igbo community continues to fuel the membership growth of IPOB, suggesting that decades after the civil war, Nigeria still grapples with unresolved ethnic tensions.
These sentiments should not be overlooked or dismissed and should be taken as an opportunity for dialogue and engagement. The Nigerian government must genuinely address the marginalisation felt by the Igbo community and other disenfranchised groups.
This includes an honest review of regional development plans, equitable distribution of public appointments, and sustained efforts to promote inclusivity at all levels of governance.
Simultaneously, the IPOB and other separatist movements must effectively channel their legitimate grievances peacefully and constructively. This is critical to ensuring that the cycle of violence and retribution that has often marred the struggle for ethnic self-determination does not perpetuate further.
Nigeria’s long-term stability ultimately rests on its ability to forge a truly inclusive nation, where diversity is seen as a strength rather than a source of division. This task may be challenging, but it is not insurmountable.
Did You Know?
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a separatist group advocating for the restoration of Biafra, a region in the southeastern part of Nigeria that declared independence in 1967, triggering a bloody civil war that lasted until 1970.
- The Igbo community is one of the three largest ethnic groups in Nigeria, along with the Hausa and Yoruba. They are primarily based in the southeastern region of the country.
At Yohaig NG, we aim to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest Nigerian news, shedding light on the issues that matter.
Feel free to engage with us and share your thoughts in our comments section.