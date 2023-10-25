Justice Eberechi Wike Proposes Severe Measures for Child Abuse Offenders

Justice Eberechi Wike, a judge of the Rivers State High Court, has put forth a controversial proposal suggesting the amputation of individuals convicted of defiling minors.
Speaking during the 2nd National Conference of Family Court Judges, Magistrates, and other Family Court Practitioners in Port Harcourt, Justice Wike, who is also the spouse of the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, expressed her belief that the current penalties are not severe enough to deter potential offenders.
She emphasised the need for society to implement stricter punishments for those who harm children, suggesting that penalties should extend beyond life imprisonment or a 14-year jail term.
Justice Wike stated:
“We should do something that will be really drastic, that will make them think twice before they do that.”
She further proposed that any body part used by an offender during the act of defilement should be amputated, whether it be a finger, mouth, or private part. She expressed hope that a legislator would champion such a bill.
The conference, themed ‘Repositioning Child Justice Administration In Nigeria’, aims to explore methods to safeguard children’s rights in Nigeria. The event commenced on Monday, October 23, and will conclude on Thursday, October 26, with the anticipation that the discussions will yield innovative strategies for child rights protection.
Editorial:
The proposal by Justice Eberechi Wike has ignited a significant debate about the appropriate measures to deter child abuse in Nigeria. While the emotional and psychological scars left by such heinous acts are undeniable, the question arises: Is amputation a just and effective deterrent?
Child abuse is a grave issue that demands stringent measures. However, it’s crucial to strike a balance between retribution and rehabilitation. While the intent behind Justice Wike’s proposal is clear – to protect the most vulnerable members of society – the method she suggests may be seen as extreme. It’s essential to consider the broader implications of such a policy, both legally and ethically.
We believe that the focus should be on comprehensive measures that address the root causes of such crimes, provide support to victims, and ensure that offenders face appropriate legal consequences. Education, awareness, and community involvement are vital components in this fight. It’s a collective responsibility, and while the emotions run high, it’s crucial to approach the issue with a clear, rational perspective.
Did You Know?
- Child abuse cases have been on the rise globally, with many cases going unreported due to stigma or fear of retaliation.
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, has been proactive in implementing child protection policies.
- The Rivers State High Court, where Justice Wike serves, plays a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice in the state.
- The National Conference of Family Court Judges is an annual event that brings together legal professionals to discuss issues related to family law and child protection.
- Rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into society have been shown to reduce recidivism rates in various studies.