Kaduna Christian Leader Urges National Unity Post-Tribunal

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, has called on Nigerians to uphold the integrity of the country’s judicial system. This appeal comes after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s ruling on September 6.
The tribunal, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election held on February 25.
Rev. Hayab emphasised the need for Nigerians to respect the legal process for national peace and unity.
He stated,
“We should, as Nigerians, respect the judicial system for the interest of peace and harmonious coexistence of the country.”
Hayab also warned against letting political differences divide the nation and urged citizens to work together for the country’s development.
The cleric advised against engaging in activities that could disrupt the nation’s stability. He further encouraged politicians and the public to accept the tribunal’s decision, even if it did not align with their personal views.
Hayab concluded that politicians are transient, but the nation endures, urging people to avoid actions that could lead to chaos and loss of life.
Editorial
The recent call by Rev. John Hayab for Nigerians to respect the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s decision is a timely reminder of the judiciary’s role in a democratic society. The tribunal’s verdict, which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election, has been met with mixed reactions.
However, the focus should not be on individual opinions but on the collective will to maintain peace and foster national unity.
The judiciary serves as the last bastion of hope for many, and its integrity should be preserved at all costs. Politicians and citizens alike must respect the rule of law and allow it to take its course.
Scepticism towards the judiciary undermines the democratic process and could break law and order.
The plea for unity and respect for the rule of law should not fall on deaf ears. Those in power must ensure that the judiciary remains impartial and free from political influence.
This will not only strengthen the democratic process but also instil confidence among the populace.
The nation stands at a critical juncture, and today’s choices will shape its future.
It is imperative to heed Rev. Hayab’s call for unity and respect for the judiciary, as it offers a path towards a more stable and prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest Christian population in Africa, with estimates suggesting that nearly half of the country’s population is Christian.
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was founded in 1976 and serves as an umbrella organisation for various Christian denominations in Nigeria.
- Kaduna State has a diverse religious landscape, with Christians and Muslims coexisting.
- The Nigerian judiciary is one of the oldest in Africa, dating back to colonial times.
- The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is a special court set up to handle disputes arising from presidential elections, and its decisions can be appealed to the Supreme Court.