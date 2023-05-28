Lawyers Condemn Nighttime DSS Raid, Arrest of CBN Governor Emefiele

A group of lawyers, collectively known as United Lawyers for Rule of Law Defence, has registered its protest against the nighttime incursion into the Lagos home of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS).
They further decry his subsequent forceful apprehension, branding these actions as contrary to democratic norms.
The lawyers, led by Hon. Obe Albert, voiced their objections in a press statement released on Saturday. They contend that the detention of Emefiele, despite an active court order prohibiting his arrest, is a direct violation of the principles of the rule of law.
In an emotional appeal for upholding court orders and respect for the rule of law, they subsequently called for Emefiele’s immediate release.
The statement conveyed, “In December 2022, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory had issued a prohibitive order against the Department of State Services and the Inspector General of Police, barring them from apprehending and detaining the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over allegations of terrorism and various offences levelled against him.
The court order also restrained the Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, all listed as defendants in the case.
Presiding over the case, Justice MA Hassan granted the order in a case lodged by the Incorporated Trustees of the Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, marked GAR/CV/41/2022.
“In their petition filed on December 19, 2022, the petitioner sought, among other reliefs, a court declaration stating that the continued harassments, intimidation, threats, restrictions on free movement, abuse of office rights, clandestine moves for arrest, and humiliation of Emefiele by the respondents are vengeful, unwarranted, and abrasive.
“President Bola Tinubu is strongly urged to immediately direct the DSS to respect this prevailing court judgement. We are of the firm belief that Dr Emefiele’s arrest casts a shadow of doubt on the rule of law mantra of the President.
“It is far too early for this administration to start disregarding court orders. Consequently, we demand Emefiele’s immediate release.”
Editorial
Upholding Rule of Law: The Emefiele Affair
The recent arrest of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS) has sparked a legitimate wave of outrage, particularly among legal practitioners. The midnight intrusion into Emefiele’s Lagos residence and his subsequent forceful detention are perceived by many as undemocratic, thus stirring questions about our commitment to the rule of law.
The United Lawyers for Rule of Law Defence, who have voiced their anger at these actions, argue an essential point: the arrest was made despite a standing court order against such action. This situation raises grave concerns about our legal system and the observance of its decisions by the powers that be. The foundations of our democratic society hinge on respect for and adherence to the rule of law.
Yet, let’s also consider the role of the DSS, whose mandate is to maintain internal security. Should they suspect severe wrongdoings, their duty demands them to act. However, such actions must not trample on the rights of individuals and violate established legal norms.
There lies the crux of the matter. For a nation to progress, it must balance maintaining law and order and upholding individual rights and freedoms. Respect for court rulings, including those that prevent arrests, is fundamental to this balance.
In response to this situation, serious inquiry needs to be into whether the DSS violated a court order in this case. If proven, those responsible must face legal repercussions to restore faith in the system. Moreover, state agencies, including the DSS, should undertake further training on upholding court orders and the rule of law.
However, these solutions can only come to fruition if those at the helm of power take the necessary actions. President Bola Tinubu and his administration must demonstrate their commitment to the rule of law by ensuring this matter is investigated thoroughly and justice is served.
By engaging in these measures, we reiterate our commitment to democratic principles, fostering a society where every voice is heard and respected, and every action is accountable to the rule of law.
