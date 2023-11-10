Major Reshuffle as Police IG Assigns 14 AIGs, 26 CPs Nationwide

The national police force is witnessing a significant reshuffle as the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, implements a strategic redeployment. In a decisive move, 40 senior officers, including 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and 26 Commissioners of Police (CPs), have been assigned to new posts across various commands and formations.
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced that this reorganisation aligns with the mission to cultivate a police force that is not only professionally adept but also committed to service, adherence to the rule of law, and community-friendly practices. This development comes on the heels of the Police Service Commission’s endorsement.
The reshuffle sees AIGs and CPs taking charge of zones and departments ranging from Abuja’s Zone 7 to the Maritime Lagos and the Border Patrol at the Force Headquarters. Each officer’s new role is pivotal to the overarching goal of reinforcing professionalism and fostering a policing approach that resonates with the public.
As the officers assume their new responsibilities, the IG has emphasised the imperative of professional conduct and the delivery of diligent policing services. He urges the officers to foster partnerships with stakeholders to enhance the police’s presence and effectiveness within communities.
Editorial
The recent redeployment of senior police officers by the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, is a commendable stride towards reinvigorating the Nigerian Police Force. This move is not merely administrative; it is a strategic step towards realigning the force with the evolving demands of public service and security management.
We, at Yohaig NG, hold the view that such shakeups are essential for injecting new vigour and perspective into the police force. It is an opportunity to break from the inertia that often accompanies long tenures in specific postings. Fresh eyes can lead to innovative approaches to crime prevention and community policing.
The IG’s directive for the officers to engage with stakeholders is a step in the right direction. Policing that involves community input is more likely to yield positive results. It fosters trust, which is the bedrock of effective law enforcement. The officers’ mandate to support the government’s agenda for economic recovery and growth, as well as sociopolitical development, underscores the intrinsic link between national security and prosperity.
However, the success of this reshuffle hinges on the officers’ ability to translate their directives into action. It is one thing to redeploy; it is another to ensure that these officers are adequately supported and held accountable for their actions. The police force must ensure that these senior officers are not just figureheads but active participants in the drive towards a more secure and service-oriented police force.
While we applaud the IG’s initiative, we urge continuous monitoring and evaluation of these changes to ensure they yield the desired results. The Nigerian populace deserves a police force that is not only professional and competent but also empathetic and aligned with the citizens’ needs.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s police force is one of the largest in Africa, with a staff strength that runs into hundreds of thousands.
- The Nigerian Police Force was first established in 1820, making it one of the oldest police services on the continent.
- The concept of community policing in Nigeria is gaining momentum, with various states adopting the model to improve security.
- The Nigerian Police Force has a female wing, which was established to handle cases involving women and children.
- Nigeria was the first country in West Africa to begin fingerprinting as a means of criminal identification, a practice that started in the early 20th century.