Ministerial Nominee Balarabe Collapses Amidst Senate Screening

A disconcerting incident unfolded during the Senate screening of Kaduna State ministerial nominee, Abbas Balarabe, as he collapsed shortly after concluding his presentation to the lawmakers. The situation escalated into a moment of panic, with Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, urgently calling for medical assistance, shouting, “Bring water and sugar. Call Dr Musa.”
The session was promptly transitioned into a closed-door meeting following the incident. Balarabe, who was nominated as a successor for former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had his name, along with Dr Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande, conveyed in a letter read by Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary.
Balarabe, previously the Secretary to the Kaduna State government, was appointed to lead a 65-member transition committee in April, ahead of Uba Sani’s swearing-in. The Senate, back in August, declined to confirm the nomination of El-Rufai, alongside former Nexim bank Managing Director, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danlandi, a nominee from Taraba State.
Initially, the President had forwarded 48 nominees to the Senate, of which 45 were approved as ministers.
Editorial
