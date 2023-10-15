MKO Abiola’s Son Declines Forgiveness for Parents’ Killers

Jamiu, the son of the late MKO Abiola, has proclaimed that those responsible for the deaths of his parents need not seek the family’s forgiveness, especially as they have not acknowledged their misdeeds.
MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, passed away on July 7, 1998, while his wife, Kudirat, was assassinated in Lagos on June 4, 1996, during his incarceration. Jamiu expressed that it was specific individuals, not Nigeria as a country, who were responsible for his parents’ demise.
In a dialogue with Sunday PUNCH, Jamiu articulated
“The family did not need to forgive Nigeria because it was certain individuals who killed my father and mother and not Nigeria as a country. Those individuals can go ahead to seek forgiveness from God but they shouldn’t bother seeking forgiveness from our family since they have not admitted any wrongdoing. God will provide justice to the family and the souls of my parents will rest in peace.”
He also shared insights into how the family has been managing since the tragic incidents and acknowledged the support of various individuals and entities.
Jamiu, who serves as the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Office of the Vice President, expressed optimism that his father will soon receive the entitlements of other presidents and that his running mate, Amb Babagana Kingibe, will also be accorded the entitlements of a vice president, following the recognition of the significance of June 12 by the Federal Government.
Editorial
The pain and loss experienced by the Abiola family, following the tragic demise of MKO and Kudirat Abiola, remain a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by individuals in the pursuit of democracy and justice in Nigeria.
Jamiu Abiola’s stance on not forgiving his parents’ killers, unless they admit their wrongdoings, underscores a broader narrative about accountability and justice in the nation. We believe that reconciliation, in any form, must be predicated on truth and acknowledgement of past atrocities.
The Abiola family’s ordeal is emblematic of the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey. It is crucial that as a nation, we do not allow the memories and lessons from such painful experiences to fade into oblivion.
The recognition of June 12 and the posthumous awards are steps in the right direction, but more can be done to ensure that the ideals MKO Abiola stood for are not forgotten.
The nation must continue to seek truth and justice for past wrongs, not just for the Abiola family, but for all who have suffered in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.
The acknowledgement of wrongdoings and ensuring accountability must be prioritised to foster reconciliation and national healing. It is through such actions that we can truly honour the memories of those who have laid down their lives for the nation.
Did You Know?
- MKO Abiola was a prominent businessman and publisher before venturing into politics.
- The June 12, 1993, election, which MKO Abiola contested and won, is widely regarded as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria.
- MKO Abiola was arrested after declaring himself president on June 11, 1994, and spent four years in prison.
- Kudirat Abiola was actively involved in the pro-democracy movement and was assassinated in 1996.
- June 12 was declared as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in 2018, in honour of MKO Abiola.