Naira Experiences a Sharp Decline, Hits N951 to the Dollar

In a significant economic shift, the naira plummeted by 17.91% to N951.22 against the US dollar at Wednesday’s official Investor and Exporter forex window. This downturn coincided with a 4.94% decrease in dollar supply, which dropped to $135.58 million from $142.63 million. According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the naira experienced a loss of N144.49 against the dollar, having closed at N806.73/$ on Tuesday.
The trading day saw the naira open at N828.33/$, reaching a peak of N1159.10/$ and a low of N701.00/$ before settling at N951.22/$. The total dollar turnover for the day was $135.58 million. Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to stabilise the currency, the naira continues to face volatility in the market.
Yohaig NG reported a significant decline in Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves by $1.6 billion to $32.97 billion following the CBN’s attempts to unify the country’s foreign exchange rates, exerting further pressure on the naira. The Economist Intelligence Unit, in its Africa Outlook report, noted that Nigeria’s monetary policy is not conducive to supporting the naira, and the central bank’s limited capacity to supply the market or clear a backlog of foreign exchange orders is causing unease among foreign investors.
CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso recently expressed concerns over fiscal deficits and rising public debt, which have strained external reserves and contributed to exchange rate instability. At the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s 58th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, he remarked on improvements in FX market liquidity and the positive market response to tranche payments made to 31 banks to clear FX forward obligations. Cardoso emphasised the importance of a well-functioning market, envisioning a scenario where foreign exchange reserves can be rebuilt to levels comparable with similar economies.
Editorial
The recent plunge of the naira to N951 against the dollar is a stark reminder of the volatile nature of our economic landscape. This significant depreciation reflects the immediate challenges in the forex market and underscores deeper structural issues within our economy. As a collective, we must confront these challenges head-on, understanding their implications and seeking sustainable solutions.
While commendable, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to stabilise the naira highlight the need for a more robust and multifaceted approach to economic management. The decline in foreign exchange reserves and the widening gap between the official and parallel market rates are symptoms of underlying economic pressures that require more than monetary policy adjustments.
We advocate for a comprehensive strategy that includes fiscal discipline, diversification of the economy, and fostering an environment conducive to foreign investment. Addressing these issues will stabilise the naira and lay the groundwork for long-term economic growth and stability.
As we navigate these turbulent economic waters, our resilience and commitment to pragmatic economic policies will be vital to weathering the storm and emerging stronger. The path ahead is challenging, but we can steer our economy towards a more stable and prosperous future with focused efforts and strategic planning.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- The naira’s highest-ever recorded value against the US dollar was in the mid-1980s, at 0.895 to $1.
- Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate regime, which includes the official rate, the parallel market rate, and several others for different sectors.
- The Nigerian economy relies heavily on oil exports, which account for a significant portion of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.
- Inflation in Nigeria has been a persistent challenge, with rates often reaching double digits, impacting the purchasing power of the naira.