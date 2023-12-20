NDPC Unveils New Code for Data Protection Compliance

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has officially released a Code of Conduct for Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs). This significant development was announced at a virtual event in Abuja, signalling a step towards enhanced professionalism in data protection. The code is set to be enforced starting from 2024.
Vincent Olatunji, the national commissioner of NDPC, emphasized the importance of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) and the role of DPCOs in upholding it as a matter of public trust. He highlighted the act’s potential for lawful data usage and job creation within the data processing sector. According to the NDPA 2023, under section 33, the commission licenses individuals with the necessary data protection expertise. This licensing process is crucial for monitoring, auditing, and reporting compliance by data controllers and processors.
Olatunji outlined the responsibilities of DPCOs, which include raising awareness, capacity building, registering data controllers with the NDPC, developing and implementing compliance schedules, conducting NDPA compliance audits, and submitting audit returns to the agency. He also stressed that DPCOs must duly license by the commission and have a certified data protection officer.
Babatunde Bamigboye, the head of legal, enforcement, and regulations at NDPC, presented the code of conduct, highlighting its objectives and principles. These include fostering privacy consciousness, capacity building, accountability, data ethics, and corporate social responsibility. Bamigboye affirmed that all DPCOs would be held accountable by the provisions of the NDPA, the code of conduct, and other regulatory instruments issued by the commission.
Editorial:
The recent announcement by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) of a new Code of Conduct for Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards a more secure and responsible digital economy. This development is not just a regulatory step; it represents a commitment to safeguarding the privacy and integrity of data in an increasingly digital world.
In an era where data is often described as the new oil, the importance of regulating its extraction, processing, and distribution cannot be overstated. The NDPC’s initiative to license and monitor DPCOs is a proactive measure to ensure that data handlers operate with the highest standards of professionalism and ethical responsibility. This approach is crucial in building trust in Nigeria’s digital economy, which, like others around the globe, is heavily reliant on data processing.
The responsibilities outlined for DPCOs under the new code are comprehensive and forward-thinking. They encompass the technical aspects of data protection and the ethical and social responsibilities of handling sensitive information. This holistic approach is essential in creating a data protection ecosystem that is robust, reliable, and respectful of individual rights.
As we move towards enforcing this code in 2024, all stakeholders in the digital economy must embrace these changes. The NDPC’s vision of a data-driven economy that is both prosperous and privacy-conscious is a goal we should all strive towards. This code of conduct is a crucial step in that direction, laying the groundwork for a future where data is a tool for economic growth and a protected asset handled with the care and respect it deserves.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s digital economy is rapidly growing, with the ICT sector contributing significantly to the nation’s GDP.
- Data protection laws and regulations are becoming increasingly important globally as digital transactions and data usage continue to rise.
- The concept of a data protection officer is relatively new in many African countries, including Nigeria.
- The enforcement of data protection regulations can create new job opportunities in compliance, legal, and IT sectors.
- Effective data protection practices can enhance consumer trust in digital services, which is crucial for the growth of the digital economy.