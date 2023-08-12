Nigeria Grapples with Multiple Challenges; Adeboye Advocates for Peace

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has emphasised that Nigeria is already confronting numerous significant challenges and does not require additional conflicts.
“We’re battling hunger, facing severe challenges, and certainly, we don’t desire more. We aim to triumph over our current battles without inviting new ones, either internally or externally,”
He remarked during the church’s 2023 Convention titled ‘Beyond Expectations’.
Reflecting on the past, the 81-year-old cleric recalled witnessing the Nigerian Civil War from 1967 to 1970. From his experiences, he firmly believes in choosing peace over conflict.
Adeboye highlighted that Nigeria is combating threats from kidnappers, terrorists, and aggressive herdsmen. He stressed the importance of focusing on these existing challenges rather than inviting new ones.
His statements come in the wake of debates surrounding the proposed deployment of soldiers to the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.
Following a coup in Niger Republic on July 26, 2023, ECOWAS set a deadline for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum. Despite various sanctions, including cutting off the electricity supply to Niger, the coup leaders remain unyielding.
Editorial:
Nigeria’s Call for Peace Amidst Rising Tensions
Nigeria, a nation with a rich history and diverse culture, is at a crossroads. The recent remarks by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, a respected figure in the country, underscore the nation’s pressing need for peace and stability.
While Nigeria grapples with internal challenges, such as hunger and threats from various factions, the potential involvement in external conflicts, like the Niger Republic, adds another layer of complexity.
It’s essential to understand the gravity of the situation. Nigeria’s internal challenges, from kidnappers to terrorists, have already stretched its resources thin. The country’s involvement in external affairs, especially military deployments, could exacerbate the situation.
The voice of a respected cleric like Adeboye, who has witnessed the horrors of war firsthand, serves as a timely reminder of the costs associated with conflict.
However, it’s also crucial to consider the opposing viewpoint. Some argue that Nigeria, as a leading nation in West Africa, has a responsibility to ensure stability in the region.
The coup in Niger Republic threatens the democratic fabric of the region, and inaction could set a dangerous precedent.
Yet, as Adeboye rightly points out, peace should always be the priority. The nation must first address its internal challenges before extending its reach externally.
It’s a delicate balance, but one that requires careful consideration and strategic decision-making.
Did You Know?
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye is one of Africa’s most influential preachers, with a significant following both within and outside Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Civil War, which lasted from 1967 to 1970, resulted in the death of an estimated one to three million people.
- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) consists of 15 member states, working towards promoting economic integration and stability in the region.
- The coup in Niger Republic on July 26, 2023, led to the overthrow of the constitutionally elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.
- Nigeria has previously played a pivotal role in regional peacekeeping missions, notably through the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG).