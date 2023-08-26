Nigerians Call for Easier NIN Process as New DG Takes Over

Nigerians call for a more efficient National Identification Number (NIN) registration process. Bisoye Coker-Odusote takes over as the new Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
Citizens have faced numerous challenges in correcting errors on their NIN slips. Some have even had to wait days without being attended to at NIMC offices. The issues range from incorrect dates of birth to name discrepancies.
The new Director-General’s tasks are clearly outlined. She needs to speed up the registration process and reduce the time people lose while waiting.
Nigeria is 46 million short of meeting the World Bank’s target of 148 million issued NINs by June 2024.
Coker-Odusote was appointed in an acting capacity by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on August 23. She is expected to be fully confirmed by November.
Despite several challenges, the previous Director-General, Aliyu Aziz, had managed to issue 101.6 million NINs.
Editorial:
The appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the new Director-General of NIMC comes at a critical time. The inefficiencies in the NIN registration process have been a source of frustration for many Nigerians.
It’s not just about meeting World Bank targets; it’s about providing a service crucial for identifying and verifying citizens.
The new Director-General must focus on streamlining the registration process and making it more accessible, especially in rural areas. This is not just a matter of administrative efficiency; it’s about national security and the integrity of the identification system.
The government should also consider increasing funding for NIMC. This would enable the commission to upgrade its technology and perhaps even introduce mobile registration units.
The time for action is now, and the new Director-General has a pivotal role in this transformation.
Did You Know?
- The NIMC Act requires all Nigerians to have a National Identification Number.
- The World Bank’s ID4D project aims to increase the number of individuals with a national ID number.
- Nigeria secured $430 million to finance the NIN project, with contributions from various international bodies.
- As of July 2023, Lagos state has the highest number of NIN enrollments, with 11.07 million Nigerians registered.
- Gender distribution data reveals that 56.79% of Nigerians captured in the NIN database are males.