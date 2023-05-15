Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Shatters World Record for Marathon Cooking Session

In a stirring display of culinary endurance, Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has clinched the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”
Baci surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon in a marathon cook-off that started on Thursday.
Even after breaking the record, Baci is undeterred in her quest, aiming for an ambitious 96 hours of continuous cooking.
This pursuit would set a new world record, making her the first person globally to spend such extensive time cooking.
The chef and restaurateur’s attempt has attracted a surge of support from government officials, celebrities, religious leaders, and well-wishers across Nigeria.
Her supporters have stayed steadfast, braving a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday to show their backing.
Editor’s Take
A Culinary Marathon: Hilda Baci’s Record-Breaking Endeavour
In culinary arts, endurance and perseverance have taken on a new meaning.
Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, more popularly known as Hilda Baci, has outdone herself and the previous Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon, by clinching the title for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”
This achievement is far from an ordinary feat.
With the former record standing at 87 hours 45 minutes, Baci’s relentless spirit in aiming for a staggering 96 hours is a testament to her passion for the culinary craft and tenacity.
It’s not merely about setting a new world record but a testament to human determination and resilience.
The implications of Baci’s culinary marathon are multifold.
At one level, it shines a spotlight on the prowess and talent present in Nigeria’s culinary scene.
On another, it serves as a symbol of national pride and unity.
Despite a heavy downpour, her unyielding effort and the overwhelming support she has received from all corners of society reflect the spirit of solidarity among Nigerians.
In light of this, there is a call to action for all stakeholders.
This is a clarion call for aspiring chefs to push boundaries and redefine the possible.
For the wider public, it’s a reminder to support and celebrate local talent.
For the government and relevant institutions, it’s an opportunity to invest more in nurturing such talent, thereby putting Nigeria’s culinary arts on the global map.
Did You Know?
- The previous world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual was 87 hours 45 minutes, set by Lata Tondon.
- The Guinness World Records has been documenting and verifying world records since 1955.
- Nigeria is known for its diverse and rich culinary traditions, with over 250 ethnic groups contributing to various dishes.
Wrap Up
