NIPR Confident in New Customs CG’s Ability to Boost Revenue and Security

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Osun State Chapter has voiced its confidence in the capabilities of the newly appointed Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi. They believe he will enhance revenue generation and bolster national security.
In a statement released by the NIPR’s Osun State Chairman, Mr Ademola Adesoji, he praised President Bola Tinubu for confirming Adeniyi as the substantive Comptroller General. Adesoji highlighted Adeniyi’s dedication to public relations and his former role as Vice President of NIPR.
He expressed optimism that Adeniyi would elevate the standards of the Customs Service, focusing on efficiency and security. The NIPR chapter also pledged its unwavering support to Adeniyi in his new role.
Editorial:
The appointment of Mr Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service is a significant step forward for the nation. At Yohaig NG, we understand the pivotal role the Customs Service plays in revenue generation and national security.
The confidence expressed by the NIPR in Adeniyi’s capabilities is reassuring. It underscores the importance of placing competent and dedicated professionals in leadership positions.
The Customs Service is a critical institution that directly impacts the nation’s economy and security. With challenges such as smuggling, illegal importation, and revenue leakages, it’s imperative to have a leader with a clear vision and the expertise to address these issues.
Adeniyi’s background in public relations and his association with NIPR suggest he possesses the necessary skills to communicate effectively, build relationships, and foster transparency.
We urge Mr Adeniyi to focus on modernising the Customs Service, leveraging technology, and building a team that shares his vision. It’s crucial to strike a balance between revenue generation and ensuring the nation’s borders are secure. We look forward to witnessing the positive changes and innovations he will introduce.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Customs Service was established in 1891 and is responsible for the collection of customs revenue and anti-smuggling efforts.
- NIPR, founded in 1963, is the body that governs and regulates the practice of public relations in Nigeria.
- Revenue from customs duties plays a significant role in Nigeria’s annual budget, contributing to national development.
- Modern customs operations worldwide are increasingly relying on technology to enhance efficiency and combat smuggling.
- The Nigeria Customs Service also plays a role in implementing trade agreements, tariffs, and international trade conventions.