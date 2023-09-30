Nis Launches Training Centre In Kwara To Combat Illegal Immigration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled a new training centre in Ilorin, Kwara State. This initiative aims to enhance the tracking of illegal immigrants within Nigeria. The training centre, a collaborative effort between the NIS, the International Organisation for Migration, and the Dutch government, will provide training to personnel from three federal agencies.
These agencies include the NIS, the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the Port Health Services.
Acting Comptroller General of the NIS, Mrs Caroline Adepoju, highlighted the significance of the centre during its inauguration. She mentioned that the facility would complement the four existing training institutions of the NIS. The centre’s establishment is part of the NIS’s strategy to foster inter-agency cooperation and collaboration.
This strategy aims to enhance understanding among the designated agencies on modern migration management in line with global best practices.
The Kwara State Comptroller of NIS, Aminu Shamsuddin, expressed gratitude to the international bodies for their efforts in addressing migration challenges. He also emphasised the importance of human capacity development in enhancing personnel productivity.
Representatives from the IOM, NAPTIP, and Port Health Services also shared their insights and pledged continuous collaboration with the NIS.
Editorial
The establishment of the training centre in Ilorin is a commendable step towards addressing the challenges of illegal immigration in Nigeria. While the country grapples with various security concerns, the influx of undocumented migrants can exacerbate existing issues. It’s essential to equip our agencies with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle this challenge effectively.
Collaboration between agencies is crucial. By fostering a spirit of cooperation and shared understanding, we can ensure a more holistic approach to migration management. The centre’s focus on training personnel from multiple agencies is a testament to this collaborative spirit. We hope that such initiatives will pave the way for a safer, more secure Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The NIS has four other training institutions dedicated to enhancing the skills of its personnel.
- The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) operates in over 150 countries, promoting humane and orderly migration.
- NAPTIP was established in 2003 to address the challenges of human trafficking in Nigeria.
- The Port Health Services is responsible for health measures at points of entry into Nigeria.
- The NIS’s collaboration with international bodies underscores the global nature of migration challenges.