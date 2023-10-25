Northern Group Rescinds Igbo Eviction After Abia Governor Talks

The Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), after discussions with Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has rescinded its 14-day eviction notice previously issued to Igbo residents in the North.
This decision was prompted by the governor’s move to transform the Lokpanta Cattle Market into a daily, non-residential market, which was misinterpreted as a quit notice to northerners. The NCM’s change of stance followed a meeting between Governor Otti and the leadership of the Umuchieze Cattle Market.
Awwal Aliyu, the group’s President, clarified during the meeting that there were no tribal undertones to the state government’s decision. He affirmed that Governor Otti’s primary concern was the security and welfare of traders at the cattle market.
Aliyu praised the governor’s commitment to assisting vulnerable northern community members in finding accommodation outside the market and his willingness to hold regular discussions addressing their concerns. Governor Otti reiterated his dedication to ensuring the safety of the market’s traders and residents, emphasising his detribalised stance and commitment to service.
Editorial:
The recent tensions and misunderstandings between the Northern Consensus Movement and the Abia State government highlight the delicate nature of inter-tribal relations in Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the importance of open dialogue and mutual respect in resolving such issues. It’s heartening to see that through effective communication, potential crises can be averted.
The governor’s proactive approach to addressing the concerns of the NCM and ensuring the safety of traders is commendable. It serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership that prioritises the well-being of its citizens over political or tribal affiliations. We urge other state governments to emulate this approach, fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group.
- The Northern Consensus Movement represents various community-based organisations from the northern region of Nigeria.
- Misunderstandings arising from policy decisions can often lead to tensions between communities, emphasising the need for clear communication.
- Nigeria is home to over 250 ethnic groups, making it one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world.
- Open dialogue and mutual respect are essential tools in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities.