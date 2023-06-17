NPopC Reports N200bn Spent on 2023 Census Prep

The Nigerian Population Commission has reportedly spent N200 billion on preparations for the 2023 census. This significant expenditure underscores the scale and importance of the upcoming population count, which will play a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s future policies and development plans.
The census, scheduled for 2023, is a massive undertaking that requires extensive planning and resources.
The reported expenditure of N200 billion reflects the complexity of this task and the commitment of the Nigerian Population Commission to conduct a thorough and accurate count.
The outcome of the census will have far-reaching implications for Nigeria, influencing everything from policy decisions to resource allocation.
As such, the preparations’ effectiveness and the count’s accuracy will be critical to the country’s future.
Editorial:
The upcoming 2023 census is an important event for Nigeria, potentially influencing the country’s future significantly.
The Nigerian Population Commission’s reported expenditure of N200 billion on census preparations underscores the scale of this task and the importance of getting it right.
While the significant expenditure is a testament to the importance of the census, these funds must be used effectively and transparently.
The success of the census will depend not just on the amount of money spent but on how well it is spent.
Did You Know?
- A population census is collecting, compiling, evaluating, analysing and publishing demographic, economic, and social data about all persons in a country at a specified time.
- The last census in Nigeria was conducted in 2006.
- The Nigerian Population Commission is the agency responsible for the census in Nigeria.
